KTM RC CUP: World Final Announced

The third ever KTM RC CUP World Final will take place on October 20-22 as a support race to the penultimate round of the Superbike World Championship in Jerez, Spain.

Since 2014, the CUP version of the Moto3-inspired KTM RC 390 has provided the perfect tool for up and coming riders to hone their race craft in competitive and equal race series.

Starting with a bike that – straight from the dealer floor – already boasts high-level components and sophisticated technology; the KTM RC 390 CUP machine benefits from a host of race-focused components readily available from the official KTM PowerParts catalog as well as fully adjustable WP Suspension in the same specification used by the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup on the KTM RC 250 RB machine. These features, when combined with the weight reduction of losing all the parts required for road riding (which can also be easily re-fitted), creates a machine capable of incredible corner speeds, fast lap times and building confidence.

Supported heavily by KTM Customer Racing and the local KTM subsidiaries, KTM RC CUP racing is more popular than ever in 2017 with nearly 200 riders racing in series based in Asia, Finland, France, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, North America and the United Kingdom.

As per the last two years, the very best riders from these national KTM RC CUP series will be invited to the World Final for the opportunity to prove who is the very best, along with the chance to win fantastic prizes and also to demonstrate their ability in front of a world championship audience.

The previous KTM RC CUP World Finals have produced incredibly exciting racing from lights out to the chequered flag; riders have fought harder than ever at the end of a long season to represent their country, themselves and progressed their riding careers.

Last year in Assen, Holland, it was Finn de Bruin from the host nation who emerged as the 2016 KTM RC CUP World Champion ahead of Americans Anthony Mazziotto and Brandon Paasch. As well as being crowned KTM RC CUP World Champion, de Bruin took home a brand-new KTM RC 390 along with tuition from a Red Bull KTM Ajo team Moto3 rider.

KTM Customer Racing’s Thomas Kuttruf said: “KTM RC Cup racing was created to give aspiring young riders an affordable and fair chance to grow as racers both on and off the track with a fully-supported series powered by the CUP specification KTM RC 390. For KTM Customer Racing, the teams, the riders and the organizers, nothing gets us as excited as the KTM RC CUP World Finals and now we have the opportunity for these young talents to demonstrate their ability in front of a true world stage with two heart-racing support races to the Superbike World Championship at Jerez. We are READY TO RACE!”

An incredible prize fund for the 2017 World Final will be announced in due course along with the entry list exact timings for the two races, held on Saturday October 21 and Sunday October 22.

For more information about KTM RC CUP series around the world and how to take part, visit www.ktmrccup.com.

Relive last year’s action and watch the entire version of Race 1 here and Race 2 here.

About KTM RC 390 and KTM RC CUP

Since 2014 the KTM RC 390 has represented a Moto3-inspired race bike on the road; sharp looks, high-level components and sophisticated technology; giving riders of all ages and experiences riding excitement whatever the journey. One of eight models between 125 and 390cc developed by KTM for the road since 2011 it has become a global ambassador for the attitude and statement that KTM represents. But the KTM RC 390 can go further and faster …

With a focused mission of track use only, the KTM RC 390 CUP machine benefits from a host of race-focused components readily available from the official KTM PowerParts catalog as well as fully adjustable WP Suspension built to the same specification as that used by the Red Bull MotoGPTM Rookies Cup on the KTM RC 250 RB machine. This means there is adjustment to suit growing riders of all shapes and sizes along and – more valuably – the provision to learn about the importance of chassis setup.