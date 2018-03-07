KTM’s rider-friendly smartphone integration now has an on-screen navigation feature, powered by the KTM MY RIDE app.

Using the TFT display, KTM MY RIDE adds connectivity between smartphones and the motorcycle

KTM MY RIDE is available for six 2018 Street models

Functions include music player controls and receiving or declining incoming phone calls

KTM MY RIDE Navigation is now available as standard on the 2018 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S & R and with cost-free retro-fitting for 2017 models

KTM MY RIDE app for Navigation function now ready for download

KTM’s smartphone connectivity platform, KTM MY RIDE, is now available on a wide range of Street models increasing Phone, Music and Navigation functionality with turn-by-turn directions, keeping you headed in the right direction.

KTM MY RIDE with Music and Phone comes equipped for activation on the KTM 125 DUKE, KTM 390 DUKE, KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R models and requires an optional hardware upgrade for the KTM 790 DUKE.

KTM MY RIDE Music

With a paired Bluetooth helmet headset, KTM MY RIDE lets you take control of a smartphone’s music player while riding. Using the left handlebar-mounted menu switch, the rider can toggle between tracks and control the volume, while the track’s information is displayed on the bike’s TFT screen.

KTM MY RIDE Phone

Stay connected. Pair your smartphone to the bike with KTM MY RIDE and never miss a call. The TFT display details the identification of incoming calls and allows you to accept or decline using the menu switch. For safety reason, accessing the phone’s address book and making outgoing calls is not possible.

KTM MY RIDE Navigation

New for 2018, turn-by-turn navigation has been introduced as standard for the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S & R. Accompanied with the new KTM MY RIDE app (available for Android and iOS, UK PRICE £7.99), visual guidance is transmitted via Bluetooth to the TFT display to show the pre-planned route.

To save on mobile data, maps can be downloaded and used offline. For KTM ADVENTURE riders who like to stray from the beaten path, up to 128 waypoints can be added to a route when planning, to help you stay on track and achieve your desired ride.

In addition, audio guidance in English, German, Spanish, Italian or French can be enabled when paired with a Bluetooth helmet headset.

KTM MY RIDE Navigation uses a separate screen next to the speedometer display and details.

Turn-by-turn arrow icons indicating the next direction

Distance to the next turn

Name of the next street

Arrival time at the destination

Distance to target destination

KTM MY RIDE Navigation is available on 2018 machines and to owners of 2017 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S & R by having the cost-free software upgrade installed at an official KTM dealer.

To discover more about this exciting new feature, watch this