Ride, see, win, meet and shop! KTM goes big at the NEC from this Saturday

• See the all-new new KTM 790 DUKE with a chance to win one

• Free KTM test rides in three separate zones

• Get up close to KTM FACTORY RACING machines in the READY TO RACE feature

• Meet MotoGP rider Bradley Smith*

• Win prizes in the ADVENTURE TRAVEL PACK competition

• Visit the KTM shop to buy the latest KTM PowerWear

KTM UK will be at Motorcycle Live in full force with the chance to see the 2018 collection for the first time, test ride highlights from the current range, have the chance to get up close to KTM Factory Racing machines, meet MotoGP rider Bradley Smith* and also have the chance to win prizes – including the all-new KTM 790 DUKE. Beginning at Birmingham’s NEC on Saturday November 18, Motorcycle Live is the UK largest motorcycle show and runs for nine days, concluding on Sunday November 26.

NEW KTM METAL

The main KTM stand (Hall 3, Stand 3D20) will be the first place to see the 2018 range in the UK for the first time. More diverse than ever with a comprehensive collection of naked, supersports, adventure, sports touring and off-road machines, the all-new KTM 790 DUKE and KTM FREERIDE 250 F take centre stage as all-new models for the new year.

The KTM 790 DUKE is set to inject new levels of excitement, technology and style into the naked middleweight market. Inheriting power and panache from its big, beastly brother, the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, the 790 DUKE is the proud possessor of a new 799cc parallel twin motor that is a guaranteed adrenaline raiser. Dubbed ‘The Scalpel’, the lithe chassis and state of the art technology combine to deliver agility and accuracy not yet seen in its class. Lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Cornering ABS, a Quickshifter+ system and Launch Control are all standard features on a machine that looks anything but standard.

The Freeride range also sees big changes for 2018. The FREERIDE 250 F is a completely new model, replacing the 350cc four-stroke and 250cc two-stroke machines of before. With the ability to explore demanding and unknown off-road terrain, while performing with low noise levels and a confidence-inspiring power delivery combined with a comfortable, low seat height and weighing just 99kg, this bike is the ultimate all-rounder for fun trails, Trials and Enduro.

The powerful and agile electric KTM FREERIDE E-XC is also now even better. Powered by a state-of-the-art electric motor with a peak of 18 kW fitted into a re-designed composite frame, updated WP Suspension and a 50% increased KTM PowerPack that now provides one and a half hours of riding time.

RIDE KTM

Highlights from the 2017 KTM Street range will be available for free demo rides in three different areas of the show. In the TEST RIDE ZONE, showgoers can sign up for a ride on either the 690 DUKE, 1090 ADVENTURE, 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, 1290 SUPER DUKE GT or ‘The Beast’ 1290 SUPER DUKE R for a ride around the surrounding roads to the show.

In the EXPERIENCE ADVENTURE, the 1090 ADVENTURE R and 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R await riders to introduce them to their first taste of adventure riding which will include tuition, on bike set-up, body positioning and balance across a number of testing terrains.

The Get On TWO WHEEL TASTER is open to people aged 14 and over who are thinking of taking up or returning to riding motorcycles and gives them a 20 minute motorcycle lessons with a professional instructor and provide protective clothing too on either the new KTM 125 DUKE or KTM RC 125.

RACE MACHINES

The KTM READY TO RACE feature (Hall 3, Stand 3D10) will allow visitors to get up and close to some of KTM’s Factory race machines. For Grand Prix fans, the KTM RC 16 MotoGP will be flanked by the race-winning Moto2 and Moto3 bikes, along with a Red Bull Rookies Cup bikes. Also, Enduro star Jonny Walker’s KTM 300 EXC, Sam Sunderland’s new 450 Rally and Antonio Cairoli’s MXGP-winning KTM 450 SX-F. Red Bull KTM MotoGP rider, Bradley Smith, will also be in attendance on Saturday November 18, signing autographs on the KTM stand and taking part in activities and a Q&A session on the main stage.

WIN WITH KTM

As well as the chance to win a new KTM 790 DUKE by visiting the show’s website, each day on the Black Horse Stage, the KTM ADVENTURE TRAVEL PACK competition will give show visitors the opportunity to compete for prizes in a crazy challenge that sees them race to pack as many items into a 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S – but there’s a twist. Set the benchmark time on Saturday November 18 will be Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MotoGP rider, Bradley Smith.

SHOP KTM

There’s also chance to get your hands on the latest KTM PowerWear collection at the official shop on Stand 3D20. Rammed with casual and functional clothing to must-have accessories for any KTM fan, there’s something for everyone no matter their age. For visitors that have taken a KTM demo ride at the show, they’ll also receive a £10 voucher to spend in the KTM Shop.

Book your tickets at www.motorcyclelive.com and discover more about KTM at www.ktm.com

* Bradley Smith only appearing on Saturday November 18