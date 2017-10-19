KTM Unveils New FREERIDE E-XC and Announces Future E-Mobility Plans

KTM unveiled its second-generation FREERIDE E-XC model year 2018 at the Red Bull Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria and presented its future plan for the e-mobility segment.

The powerful and agile KTM FREERIDE E-XC is now even better. Powered by a state-of-the-art electric motor with a peak of 18 kW fitted into a re-designed composite frame that provides even better stability, this e-machine now benefits from a 50 % capacity increase in its new KTM PowerPack, which offers up to one and a half hours of riding time with just one battery charge. The new KTM FREERIDE E-XC now also utilises energy recuperation when coasting or braking for an additional range boost, and the battery has a quick charging time, while also providing 70% of its initial capacity after 700 charge cycles. In addition, this lightweight bike boasts a new WP Xplor 43 upside-down fork system with enhanced sensitivity, and a new WP PDS Xplor shock absorber with improved progression and adjustment options.

The KTM FREERIDE E-XC features three riding modes: Economy, Enduro and Cross. Its easy operation, with no clutch or gear shift lever, and a confidence inspiring low seat height of just over 900 mm, combined with its extreme cross-country agility, ensures that this is the ultimate electrically powered machine for beginners to experienced level riders. Stylish new bodywork with racy graphics, trim and colors, a new dashboard and re-positioned ignition lock provide further benefits over the previous model. Complying with A1 licence requirements and producing zero local emissions with minimal noise pollution, the possibilities are endless with the ultra-playful KTM FREERIDE E-XC.

Not only does the KTM FREERIDE E-XC offer major environmental advantages, the cost of running the bike is vastly reduced over an equivalent combustion motorcycle. To fully charge the KTM PowerPack for the KTM FREERIDE E-XC the cost is less than EUR0.8 (20 Cent/kW x 3,9 kW) and when compared to the KTM FREERIDE 250 F, for 1.5 hours of riding the cost in fuel would be approximately four or five times more.

This latest e-powered machine is part of KTM’s long-term commitment to e-mobility, which began over 10 years ago in KTM’s research and development department in Mattighofen, Austria. The Austrian brand plans a range of machines for the future including e-mini, and an e-scooter, as well as maximising its partnership with PEXCO with a new possibility to produce crossover products in the bicycle sector. The vision is clear, and by 2025 KTM will increase emphasis on machines from 250 watt to 11kWh due to market suitability and efficiency.

Stefan Pierer (KTM CEO): “We are proud to present the new KTM FREERIDE E-XC, which marks the next step in development of e-mobility within KTM and is a continuation of our commitment to this segment. We know that e-mobility will change the landscape of travel in the future, and our vision is very clear. Looking ahead to 2025 we expect to have a wider range of models available with a focus in the commuting arena. We also plan crossover machines with our collaboration with PEXCO, as well as using our e-mobility expertise in other applications.”

The new KTM FREERIDE E-XC will arrive in dealers in certain markets at the beginning of next year, and for more information please visit www.ktmfreeride-e.com.