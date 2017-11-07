The KYMCO CV2/CV3 Concept Premiere in 2017 EICMA

KYMCO has been dedicated to pioneering the newest concept of maxi scooter and developing innovative products that exceed customers’ expectations. After the high recognitions from customers around the world for the “Super Touring” AK 550 that commemorates KYMCO’s 50 year anniversary, this year KYMCO introduced the C Series Concept at the 2017 EICMA. The C Series Concept defines the latest KYMCO innovation of “Adventure Tourer”, a new maxi scooter segment that provides riders with “The Luxury of Discovery” and fulfills their dreams of exploring the uncharted.

The C Series Concept is comprised of two vehicles, the CV2 Concept and the CV3 Concept; the “V2” indicates two-wheeled and the “V3” indicates three-wheeled vehicles. The C Series Concept aims to provide riders who seek grand leisure lifestyle the ultimate in comfort and practicality for long trips, together with light adventure features and capability for the fun of discovery. The difference of the number of wheels of CV2 and CV3 gives the C Series different character and personalities. The CV3, with its adventure oriented concept, further demonstrates KYMCO’s determination to meet every customer’s needs with innovative designs.

Duo Concept: Fulfill your dreams with “Adventure Tourer”

The C Series Concept emphasizes on extraordinary rider comfort, excellent handling capability, robust body structure, outstanding ergonomic design and the ability to ride through rough road surfaces. It possesses all the essential elements to overcome the unpredictable challenges of a long journey. The C Series Concept is equipped with a modular CVT transmission design to deliver a perfect weight balance to the vehicle. The rear section of the C Series features an exposed mechanical design that accommodates accessories tailored to any type of journey. The front upside-down structural suspension and the manually adjustable horizontal rear suspension work together to ensure great stability and handling during long distance riding. To further enhance safety, the C Series comes with adventure oriented tires that offer greater grips, and front and rear disc brakes with Brembo calipers that guarantee sharp and consistent braking ability.

To equip the C Series Concept with ample power for long trips, the C Series Concept is expected to have an engine with a power output higher than AK 550. The radiator is located in the front of the vehicle to ensure sufficient heat dissipation during long hours of operation. The seat cushion is ergonomically designed with a manually adjustable backrest to accommodate different physiques of riders and to contribute to the ultimate riding comfort during long distance travel. The adjustable dashboard and windscreen are designed with the same purpose in mind: to ensure a high quality journey of discovery for every rider.

CV3 is the first three-wheeled scooter from KYMCO. The unique characteristic of CV3’s front two-wheel design allows CV3 to provide extra stability and confidence under any circumstance. CV3 is also equipped with a front suspension electronic lock. With a push of a button, CV3 can firmly stand by itself at any stop. Abundant with safety and comfort features, CV3 is a great alternative to people who wish to experience the agility of a scooter in urban traffic while enjoying the freedom and comfort of driving a car.

“KYMCO Multi-Fit”, A New concept to enrich the possibility of vast versatility

“The C Series Concept is yet another innovation from KYMCO that follows after the launch of AK 550 and the Noodoe IOT system,” said Mr. Allen Ko, Chairman of KYMCO Group. “The C Series is introduced with the “KYMCO Multi-Fit” concept to expand the versatility to cover any trip of riding alone or with a passenger. The rear case, side cases, top case, rear seat and hard top are all attachable upon demand; there is even a child footrest. All of these accessories are designed to satisfy the needs of riders for different purposes. It allows you to pursue the spirit of “Discover New Journey of Life”, whether riding in beautiful conditions or in bad weathers.”

The launch of the C Series Concept demonstrates KYMCO’s continuous efforts to go above and beyond to win the hearts of consumers all over the world. KYMCO’s latest technology and designs of CV2 and CV3 will surely be realized soon into production in the near future.