League of his own: Aron Canet dominates Day 1 in Austin

Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) set a serious marker in FP1 at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, and the Spanish sophomore bettered it further in the afternoon as a 2:16.750 saw him seven tenths clear of Championship leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) to easily end the day as fastest.

2016 winner at the track Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) joined Mir on a late charge to catch Canet in FP2, ending the day in third on combined times – with Del Conca Gresini Moto3 rider Jorge Martin in fourth the last rider within a second of the fastest time.

Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing Team) completed the top five, just ahead of teammate Gabriel Rodrigo, with Sky Racing Team VR46 rider Andrea Migno taking P7. Canet’s teammate Enea Bastianini was eighth by the end of play, showing some much improved pace after a difficult start to the season.

British Talent Team rider John McPhee was ninth in FP1 and remained ninth on combined times and with an improved laptime, with Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Niccolo Antonelli completing the top ten on Day 1.

Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing) was eleventh, just in front of an incredible twelfth place for fastest rookie Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team). Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46), Jules Danilo (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) and Darryn Binder (Platinum Bay Real Estate) completed the top fifteen.

Moto3™ qualify on Saturday at 12:35 local time (GMT -5), with FP3 earlier in the morning for final adjustments before the front row rush.