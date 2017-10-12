Leon Camier joins Honda for the 2018 FIM Superbike World Championship

Honda Motor Europe and the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team are pleased to announce the signing of Leon Camier, who will join the squad for the 2018 FIM Superbike World Championship. The 31-year-old from Ashford, Kent, United Kingdom, will be riding the WorldSBK-spec version of the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 throughout the upcoming season.

British Superbike champion in 2009, Camier joined WorldSBK on a full-time basis the following year and since then he established himself as one of the most talented and quickest riders in the field. Over the years, Camier has also gathered a wealth of experience by racing on several different machines, and his combination of speed, experience and determination will be a huge asset to the team.

Camier will join the team at the end of the current season to start the winter testing programme on the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2.

Marco Chini

Honda’s WorldSBK Operations Manager

We’re extremely happy to have Leon on board for the upcoming WorldSBK season. He’s a great talent and an extremely professional rider, so I’m sure it will be a pleasure to work with him. We’re confident that his expertise will help us raise the performance of the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 to a whole new level so we’re looking forward to the new challenge. Right now, however, there’s still a season to complete, so we are fully concentrated on the remaining rounds in order to improve our package and finish the year on a high note.