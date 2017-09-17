Leon Haslam grabs MCE BSB Championship lead as rookie Ray scores d…

Leon Haslam and Dan Linfoot shared the race victories in a dramatic opening round of the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship Showdown, putting the JG Speedfit Kawasaki back to the top of the standings as rookie Bradley Ray celebrated a debut podium finish at Oulton Park.

There was drama before the first race even got underway for Showdown contender Jake Dixon as the RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki team worked right up until the grid left for the warm up lap before he could exit the garage after his crash in warm up. Dixon started last and from the pitlane, but a determined ride from the 21-year-old saw him heroically carve his way through the pack to finish the race in an incredible fourth place.

Silverstone race winner Linfoot had fired himself into the lead on the opening lap from Showdown contenders Josh Brookes and defending champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne with Peter Hickman, Haslam and Christian Iddon in close contention.

Brookes had moved into second place by the end of the first lap with the leading pack chopping and changing positions with Hickman soon up to second by the fourth lap. The Smiths Racing BMW rider was pushed back into third a lap later as Iddon moved ahead for Tyco BMW.

John Hopkins on the Moto Rapido Ducati was on a charge though and he surged his way into third a lap later as Linfoot continued to edge away at the front. Iddon was trying to close the gap, making a mistake which saw him run on through the chicane and then rejoin, still holding second but with Hopkins, Haslam, Hickman, Brookes and Byrne still ready to make their move.

Iddon though crashed out of contention on the tenth lap, elevating Hopkins and Haslam into second and third respectively as Byrne was dropping down the order on the Be Wiser Ducati. On the 15th lap there was drama for Linfoot as a problem with the Honda Fireblade saw him forced to retire and bring out the red flag, and that put Haslam into a winning position after he had made a move on Hopkins just a lap earlier.

James Ellison was able to get ahead of his McAMS Yamaha team-mate Michael Laverty to hold fifth place as Bradley Ray moved up to seventh in the closing stages as the rookie moved ahead of Showdown contenders Hickman, Byrne and Jason O’Halloran who bounced back from his crash yesterday.

A dry race two saw Linfoot secure his second race win in the Championship, coming back from the disappointment of a race one retirement to score a fantastic victory, holding off Haslam and rookie Bradley Ray to the line as the leading trio were covered by just 0.114s.

At the start Leon Haslam launched into the lead ahead of Dixon and Linfoot, but the RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki rider moved ahead on the opening lap to push his JG Speedfit Kawasaki rival back into second place.

Byrne started from the fourth row and he was pushing into the top ten by the second lap, but at the front Dixon was leading the pack from Linfoot, Haslam, Iddon and Hopkins. However after scoring a podium in race one, the American crashed out unhurt on the Moto Rapido Ducati.

Dixon was holding the lead, but Haslam was making a fight back, passing Linfoot into Lodge on the eighth lap with Ray also joining the scrap for the podium. On the tenth lap though Haslam hit the front of the pack with a decisive move at Lodge on the brakes. Dixon was dropping back and Linfoot had moved into second for Honda Racing and was waiting to make his move on the race leader.

Rookie Ray had moved into third place with a lunge on Dixon at Old Hall on the 15th lap. The 20-year-old was in close contention; however the podium order went down to the wire with Haslam leading as the trio crossed the line to start the final lap.

Linfoot made his move at Old Hall to take the lead but Haslam instantly fought back to move back ahead on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki. It wasn’t over though as Linfoot did everything he could to make a move back and he did just that and the pair crossed the line virtually inseparable but it was the Honda Fireblade who had the edge.

For Ray the third place marked his debut podium finish in MCE BSB as he became the 15th different podium finisher in the 2017 season and score the first top three finish for the new Suzuki.

Hickman was the second of the Showdown contenders, finishing in fourth place after fighting his way ahead of Brookes and Dixon with Byrne finishing seventh to drop to third in the overall standings.

O’Halloran was the sixth of the Showdown riders in eighth place after getting ahead of Iddon and Ellison who completed the top ten for McAMS Yamaha.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Race 1 result:

Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.314s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +9.690s Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki) +11.464s James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +12.369s Michael Laverty (McAMS Yamaha) +12.630s Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) +18.370s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +19.903s Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) +20.497s Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +20.758s

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Race 2 result:

Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.054s Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.114s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +1.514s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +1.730s Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki) +3.265s Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) +4.062s Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +4.607s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +12.554s James Ellison (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +18.395s

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship standings after Oulton Park:

Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 571 Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) 549 Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 548 Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki) 541 Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) 530 Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) 517

Leon Haslam

JG Speedfit Kawasaki

Championship leader, Race 1 winner

“I had to keep telling myself in the second race “championship, championship” especially when Brad was nipping at my heels in the final few laps. We rode hard and strong today and that has paid off. I have to say congratulations to Brad and Dan for that (second) race.

“Conditions have kept changing today and that hasn’t been easy, so I have to thank the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team, I was frustrated not to get the win in race two but we have a good position now moving into Assen.

“I can’t wait to get there; we had a double win there last year, but anything can happen and there are a lot of people who can challenge for podiums in this championship.”

Dan Linfoot

Honda Racing

Race 2 winner

“It has been said before that these wins don’t come on the back of cereal boxes and it isn’t easy at all. I took a win at Silverstone in the wet conditions but I told myself that because everyone crashed out it handed it to me a bit and it was a bit gifted.

“To take a win in the dry has been the aim and race one today was strong in the wet but we had a problem that dropped me out and that wasn’t ideal obviously but the boys changed the motor between races and I never thought I would be here on top of the box.

“Jake led early on and I was comfortable sitting in the group as there were a few damp patches around and I just hung in there and waited until the end. Leon was leading and I had the strongest last lap I could do and I passed him, he got me back and I knew I had one more chance.

“It did get a bit scrappy but it was a win and I am looking forward to Assen and Brands Hatch now.”

Bradley Ray

Buildbase Suzuki

First podium finish in MCE BSB Race 2

“I am speechless to be honest; to get my first podium finish in the Superbike class on the new Suzuki is unbelievable. At the start of the year I said to the team lets aim for top tens and to score points then we will be happy as we are developing the bike, so to come away with a podium is incredible.

“I was pushing on quite hard and caught the boys and took the podium which was a great experience for me too to follow Dan and Leon for those laps. I have learnt a lot today and we can work from this and try and keep the ball rolling.”