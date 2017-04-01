Sunday, April 2, 2017
Leon Haslam to start from pole position on combined Donington Park practice times

Leon Haslam will start from pole position for the opening race of the 2017 MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship season at Donington Park tomorrow (Sunday). The Datatag Qualifying session was cancelled at the Leicestershire circuit and the grid was formed by combined free practice session times.

Haslam will head the front row onboard the JG Speedfit Kawasaki at his home round ahead of his team-mate Luke Mossey and returning champion Josh Brookes who fired his Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha into third place.

Row two will be headed by Peter Hickman onboard the Smiths Racing BMW who edged out defending champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne by just 0.091s and James Ellison completes the second row of the grid for McAMS Yamaha.

John Hopkins, despite two crashes will head the third row of the grid onboard the Moto Rapido Ducati ahead of 2014 World champion Sylvain Guintoli who makes his race debut with Bennetts Suzuki and Glenn Irwin.

Christian Iddon completes the top ten for Tyco BMW after he narrowly edged out rookie Bradley Ray.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, grid for race one:

  1. Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 1m:29.323s
  2. Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.132s
  3. Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.168s
  4. Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.420s
  5. Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.511s
  6. James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +0.521s
  7. John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.603s
  8. Sylvain Guintoli (Bennetts Suzuki) +0.633s
  9. Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.641s
  10. Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.689s

 The schedule for tomorrow’s activities remains unchanged.

For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com

