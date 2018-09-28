Leon Haslam upped the pace in the second Bennetts British Superbike Championship free practice session to fire the JG Speedfit Kawasaki to the top of the times by just 0.138s at Assen this afternoon, pushing this morning’s fastest rider Gino Rea back into second place with main title rival Jake Dixon locked into third.

The afternoon session was initially headed by Dixon onboard the RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki before Haslam headed to the top of the times and despite the pack hunting him down he managed to hold the edge at the chequered flag.

Tarran Mackenzie had another strong session onboard the McAMS Yamaha; moving inside the top two before he was nudged into fourth in the closing minutes of the session with Tommy Bridewell again completing the top five.

Luke Mossey had been inside the top four earlier in the session, but the second JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider ended the afternoon session in sixth place, holding off Showdown contenders Glenn Irwin and Josh Brookes.

James Ellison and Peter Hickman completed the top ten, pushing Bradley Ray back into eleventh ahead of tomorrow’s Datatag Qualifying session to decide the grid for Sunday’s opening race.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Assen, Free Practice 1:

Gino Rea (OMG Suzuki) 1m:37.058s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.384s James Ellison (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.446s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.545s Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.612s Josh Brookes (McAMS Yamaha) +0.666s Michael Laverty (Tyco BMW) +0.810s Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki) +0.827s Tommy Bridewell (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.842s Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +1.018s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Assen, Free Practice 2:

Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 1m:36.535s Gino Rea (OMG Suzuki) +0.138s Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki) +0.154s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.248s Tommy Bridewell (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.314s Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.373s Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.407s Josh Brookes (McAMS Yamaha) +0.681s James Ellison (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.717s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.764s

“Day one at Assen has been really good and it is really nice to be back here at Assen because I love this circuit, so I am happy to end up fastest.

“I’m feeling competitive with what we have tested today, so hopefully we can have another two more days of dry and keep progressing because every point is important on Sunday.”

