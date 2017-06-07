Lights, camera… MotoGP

One of the most beautiful cities in the world, one of its most famous streets – that’s the stage for the incredible Gran Teatre del Liceu, the Opera House nestled on La Rambla in the centre of Barcelona. And with MotoGP™ soon to get in gear for the Catalan GP at the nearby Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, it was time for three of the home heroes to get ready to race on home turf.

MotoGP™ brought Championship leader Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP), reigning Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and fellow five-time World Champion Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) to the Opera House for the first pre-event ahead of the Catalan GP, with all the riders impressed by the building after coming face to face with the stunning architecture for the first time, never having visited before.

With rehearsals, makeup, and costumes ahead of the curtain going up, the riders made their way through the whirlwind of preparation a performer puts in before every show, ahead of their return to an even bigger stage at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – somewhere they definitely can’t forget their lines. The stakes always mirror the stage.

Once suited and booted, the three men emerged into the spotlight, putting MotoGP™ centre stage at one of Barcelona’s most emblematic venues before the engines fire up. The costumes, characters, and props may well be different for the coming show this weekend, but the thrill is sure to be the same for the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya – and this time, there will be no dress rehearsals.