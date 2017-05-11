Limited Edition Peugeot Speedfight Pure and Total Sport AC

Peugeot Scooters is offering UK customers an opportunity to purchase a limited number of its special edition Speedfight 50 in a choice of Pure or Total Sport livery, powered by an air-cooled two-stroke engine, saving £150 compared to the LC version.

Both models are based on the fourth generation Speedfight scooter, with its class-leading specification and striking appearance.

Inspired by the Peugeot 2008 DKR Dakar rally car, the Total Sport features matt black bodywork with Total racing livery and highlighted red inserts in the air intakes, for an aggressive look. Contrasting red stitching on the seat, rear spoiler, passenger seat cowl, aluminium footplates and micro lamp LED turn indicators top off the sporty lines.

The 50 Pure comes in eye-catching Icy White with stylish rose gold alloy wheels and matching highlighted air intakes and headlight surrounds. It also has a passenger seat cowl, alloy footplates and stainless steel handlebar ends.

USD Ø 32mm front forks and a remote reservoir rear shock absorber, combined with the 13-inch alloy wheels, low profile tyres and a fuel tank located under the footboard, work in harmony to deliver sharp handling and a stable, sure-footed ride. An oversize Ø 215mm Shuricane front disc with 4-piston radial calliper delivers powerful and controlled braking.

The dashboard has both USB and 12V sockets and comes ready-fitted with a RAM® X-Grip® smartphone holder; it also features an on-board digital multifunction computer.

The Speedfight 50 Pure and Total Sport each retail at £2199* and are covered by a two-year unlimited mileage parts and labour warranty. Both can be ridden on an AM licence, making them accessible to anyone aged 16 or over. AM category scooters can also be ridden by anyone who passed their car driving test before 1st February 2001, without the need to take any extra tests.

Full specifications and details of all authorised Peugeot Scooter dealers can be found at www.peugeotscooters.co.uk.

Notes – Price includes manufacturer’s delivery, pre-delivery inspection, petrol, number plate and VAT at 20%. Government first registration fee and vehicle excise duty are not included and will be charged at the prevailing rate. Price and specifications correct at time of print.