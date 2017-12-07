Liqui Moly is the official lubricant supplier to all Moto2 and Moto3 teams. This fully-synthetic 5W40 street-race lubricant was selected and performance tested by HRC Japan, consequently instructed as the exclusive oil in all Moto2/3 competition machines and written into it’s scrutineering programme. Liqui Moly’s current contract as the series choice of oil will continue until 2020.
4 Stroke Fully Synthetic Street Race – 5W-40
Fully synthetic high-performance motor oil. Ensures maximum performance and protection of the engine under all operating conditions.
Developed for air and water-cooled 4-stroke engines exposed to normal and extreme operating conditions. For sporting applications. Suitable for engines with or without a wet clutch.
• Optimum lubrication
• Outstanding engine cleanliness
• Excellent friction
• Minimum wear
• Gentle Clutch engagement/disengagement
• Smooth Gear Shifting
Specifications/approvals
ACEA A3
API SM
JASO MA2
RRP from £13.99
Available in 1ltr, 4ltr, 20ltr and 60ltr
