Liqui Moly is the official lubricant supplier to all Moto2 and Moto3 teams. This fully-synthetic 5W40 street-race lubricant was selected and performance tested by HRC Japan, consequently instructed as the exclusive oil in all Moto2/3 competition machines and written into it’s scrutineering programme. Liqui Moly’s current contract as the series choice of oil will continue until 2020.

4 Stroke Fully Synthetic Street Race – 5W-40

Fully synthetic high-performance motor oil. Ensures maximum performance and protection of the engine under all operating conditions.

Developed for air and water-cooled 4-stroke engines exposed to normal and extreme operating conditions. For sporting applications. Suitable for engines with or without a wet clutch.

• Optimum lubrication

• Outstanding engine cleanliness

• Excellent friction

• Minimum wear

• Gentle Clutch engagement/disengagement

• Smooth Gear Shifting

Specifications/approvals

ACEA A3

API SM

JASO MA2

RRP from £13.99

Available in 1ltr, 4ltr, 20ltr and 60ltr

A full range of Liqui Moly lubricants, additives and cleaners are available. To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk

Biker Tshirts by Superbike News

