Pop into your local dealer and you might just see the full range of Liqui Moly fuel and oil additives on display*. The Liqui Moly SHOOTERS range include the new Oil Additive MoS2, Engine Flush Shooter, Speed Shooter, 4T Shooter.
Developed and manufactured in Germany, the Liqui Moly Shooters additive range targets the following areas: increased performance, improved economy and enhanced engine life. Keeping your fuel system and engine free of harmful and damaging deposits. Guaranteed for better throttle response and performance.
Shooters are a single use solution designed to be added to the tank when refueling.
Liqui Moly is the official lubricant supplier to all Moto2 and Moto3 teams, selected and performance tested by HRC Japan and used exclusively across the two championships.
Specifications:Speed Shooter – For increased Performance
- Increases acceleration
- Improves engine performance
- Promotes optimum combustion
- For 4-stroke and 2-stroke engines
- One 80ml is sufficient for 10 litres of fuel
- Recommended for use at every fueling
RRP: £4.99 per can
4T Shooter – For improved economy
- Fuel System Cleaner
- Optimises engine performance
- Improves fuel economy
- Reduces emissions
- Corrosion protection
- For 4-stroke carb and fuel injected engines
- One 80ml is sufficient for 5-10 litres of fuel
- Recommended for use at every fueling
RRP: £4.99 per can
Engine Flush Shooter – For enhanced engine life
- Oil circuit flush and clean
- Restores engine performance
- Thorough engine cleansing
- Promotes longer engine life
- Will not harm seals or gaskets
- Safe for catalytic converters
- For 4-stroke engines
- Use between oil changes
RRP: £4.99 per can
MoS2 Shooter
- Minimizes friction
- Reduces wear
- Smooth engine running
- Reduces oil and fuel consumption
- Increases smooth operation
- Prevents operational malfunctions
- Miscible with all commercially available gear oils
- Mixable with all commercially available motor oils
- Tested for catalytic converters
- Handy 20ml tube, easy to transport in a pocket
RRP: £4.99 per 20ml tube
You can see the full Liquii Moly range of lubricants, additives and cleaners at www.bikeit.co.uk
