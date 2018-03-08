Pop into your local dealer and you might just see the full range of Liqui Moly fuel and oil additives on display*. The Liqui Moly SHOOTERS range include the new Oil Additive MoS2, Engine Flush Shooter, Speed Shooter, 4T Shooter.

Developed and manufactured in Germany, the Liqui Moly Shooters additive range targets the following areas: increased performance, improved economy and enhanced engine life. Keeping your fuel system and engine free of harmful and damaging deposits. Guaranteed for better throttle response and performance.

Shooters are a single use solution designed to be added to the tank when refueling.

Liqui Moly is the official lubricant supplier to all Moto2 and Moto3 teams, selected and performance tested by HRC Japan and used exclusively across the two championships.

Specifications:Speed Shooter – For increased Performance

Increases acceleration

Improves engine performance

Promotes optimum combustion

For 4-stroke and 2-stroke engines

One 80ml is sufficient for 10 litres of fuel

Recommended for use at every fueling

RRP: £4.99 per can

4T Shooter – For improved economy

Fuel System Cleaner

Optimises engine performance

Improves fuel economy

Reduces emissions

Corrosion protection

For 4-stroke carb and fuel injected engines

One 80ml is sufficient for 5-10 litres of fuel

Recommended for use at every fueling

RRP: £4.99 per can

Engine Flush Shooter – For enhanced engine life

Oil circuit flush and clean

Restores engine performance

Thorough engine cleansing

Promotes longer engine life

Will not harm seals or gaskets

Safe for catalytic converters

For 4-stroke engines

Use between oil changes

RRP: £4.99 per can

MoS2 Shooter

Minimizes friction

Reduces wear

Smooth engine running

Reduces oil and fuel consumption

Increases smooth operation

Prevents operational malfunctions

Miscible with all commercially available gear oils

Mixable with all commercially available motor oils

Tested for catalytic converters

Handy 20ml tube, easy to transport in a pocket

RRP: £4.99 per 20ml tube

