López, Ogura, Cardús, Pérez and Gómez win in Jerez

Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) and Ai Ogura (Asia Talent Team) shared the honours in Moto3™ in the sixth round of the FIM CEV Repsol in Jerez, which was witnessed by 14,000 spectators during the weekend. Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) won in Moto2™ and Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) and Francisco Gómez (Team Larresport) were victors in the European Talent Cup.

In the first Moto3™ race, Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) made good on his pole position to earn his third victory of the FIM CEV Repsol season ahead of Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) and Kazuki Masaki (Asia Talent Team). The race was influenced by the fall of Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) early on in which Sergio García also went down. The Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0 rider later suffered a second, harder fall when his front wheel locked up in a braking maneuver and he was thrown violently from the bike.

Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy), Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), Vicente Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) and Kazuki Masaki (Asia Talent Team) formed the leading group followed at a distance by Aaron Polanco (Leopard Junior Team). With four laps remaining, the Leopard Junior Team rider closed up on the leading four to fight for the podium on the final lap. In the end, Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) took the flag followed by Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy), who extends his lead in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship. Kazuki Masaki (Asia Talent Team) earned his second consecutive podium. The winner of the race was awarded the Repsol free fuel voucher on a podium where the three young riders had to celebrate with soda rather than cava.

In the second race, Ai Ogura (Asia Talent Team) took his first victory in the FIM CEV Repsol in a race marred by the multiple fall of the leading three riders on the last lap. The Asian Talent Team rider was followed by Apiwath Wongthananon (VR46 Mastercamp Team), who had started last after problems on the grid, and Vicente Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy). However, after a five-second penalty was awarded to the Thai rider for repeatedly exceeding track limits, it was Makar Yurchenko (Reale Avintia Academy) who finally got on the third step of the podium.

Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones), Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy), Vicente Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy), Ai Ogura (Asia Talent Team), Aaron Polanco (Leopard Junior Team) and Makar Yurchenko (Reale Avintia Academy) formed an initial group of riders that grew with the arrival of Kazuki Masaki (Asia Talent Team) and Davide Pizzoli (Leopard Racing).

The pace was frantic and after various changes of leader, Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) led for the final laps. In the last corner, Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), who was third, tried to pass Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) while he was attempting to pass Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones). The Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0 rider contacted the Italian who collided with Masiá and all three riders went down, leaving Ai Ogura (Asia Talent Team) to claim victory, followed by the two Reale Avintia Academy riders, Vicente Pérez and Makar Yurchenko. The winner of the race was awarded the Repsol free fuel voucher.

After this double race program, Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) continues to lead the Moto3™ Junior World Championship with 156 points followed by Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) on 96, Vicente Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) also on 96 and Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) just behind with 95 points.

Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) nabbed a five-point lead in the Moto2™ European Championship by beating Eric Granado (Promoracing) in the only Moto2™ race at Jerez. The Team Stylobike rider, who had dominated the qualifying sessions, took the lead from the start and was followed by Eric Granado (Promoracing), Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS), Lukas Tulovic (Forward Junior Team), Steven Odendaal (NTS Sportscode T.Pro) and Dimas Ekky (Astra Honda Racing Team).

Javier Orellana, riding with Team Wimu CNS, fell on the first lap and saw his hopes vanish in his Moto2™ European Championship debut. Ahead, Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) and Eric Granado (Promoracing) pulled away from the rest. Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) slipped back and it was left to the defending champion and Dimas Ekky (Astra Honda Racing Team) to fight for third place after Lukas Tulovic (Forward Junior Team) was left behind.

Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) recovered to hold fifth position, but crashed out with five laps remaining. Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) took his third win of the season, and closes in by five points on the leader of the category, Eric Granado (Promoracing), who is still 20 points ahead. Steven Odendaal (NTS Sportscode T.Pro) finished third. Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) earned the Repsol free fuel voucher. In Superstock 600 Laura Martínez (Metal Lube Racing Team) won and Philippe Le Gallo (Yamaha Laglisse) was proclaimed European champion of the category.

In the European Talent Cup, Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) became the first rider to repeat a victory after winning the first race in Jerez. Alex Toledo (Cuna de Campeones) and Peetu Paavilaienen (H43Team Nobby) accompanied him on the podium. Right from the start, Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) – who had also raced this weekend in Moto3™ without much luck – Miguel Parra (Blumaq HMA Racing), Peetu Paavilaienen (H43Team Nobby), Joan Uviña (Group Machado-CAME) and Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) went to the front and took turns in leading the race.

With eight laps to go Alejandro Díaz (Team Honda Impala), who had joined the leading group, collided with Joan Uviña (Group Machado-CAME) in a hard braking maneuver, and went to the ground, leaving Uviña out of touch with the front runners. The leading riders tussled for victory in a gripping last lap which Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) finally won, having cunningly conserved his tires for the final moments. Championship leader Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) finished seventh and Joan Uviña (Group Machado-CAME), ninth. The winner of the race also took the Repsol free fuel voucher.

In the second European Talent Cup race, Francisco Gómez (Team Larresport) notched up his first win in a category in which only Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) has won more than once. Joan Uviña (Group Machado-CAME) was compensated for the problems of the first race when he finished second and Carlos Tatay (Blumaq HMA Racing) achieved a commendable third place on his first appearance.

The race was dominated by a group of nine riders including Meikon Yuji Kawakami (Playstation Laglisse Academy), Simon Jespersen (Team Jespersen) and Manuel González (Halcourier Racing). Predictably, everything was decided on the last lap of the newly asphalted Jerez track. Francisco Gómez won (Team Larresport) followed by Joan Uviña (Group Machado-CAME) and Carlos Tatay (Blumaq HMA Racing). The Team Larresport rider was also presented with the Repsol free fuel voucher. Manuel González (Halcourier Racing), who again finished seventh, continues as leader of the championship with 115 points ahead of Simon Jespersen (Team Jespersen) on 98 and Alex Toledo (Cuna de Campeones) on 95.

The seventh round of the FIM CEV Repsol will take place at MotorLand Aragón on 7th and 8th October.

