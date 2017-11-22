Even small changes to a motorcycle’s riding position can make a big difference to rider comfort, so German BMW accessory specialists, Wunderlich, developed a Seat Lowering Kit for the latest generation, liquid cooled R1200GS and Adventure.

A very quick, simple and effective method of changing the seat height, the kit consists of replacement rubber grommets that lower the seat on the GS by 10mm.

Although a small amount on paper, it can be enough to ease the strain on knees and hips on longer journeys, and can help the rider get a firm foot on the ground when fully loaded with luggage and/or a passenger.

Ideal for touring and adventure-riding, as well as commuting, the grommets can be fitted for riding off-road, or for tackling busy urban environments with lots of stop-start riding; then simply removed in favour of the originals to raise the set again for extra comfort on longer stretches.

Fitting and removal takes seconds and requires no tools or special equipment – much easier than modified suspension linkages – and unlike a replacement seat, the kit can be easily carried in luggage for use when travelling.

It also costs significantly less at just £15.00 including VAT. The kit fits all 2013-on, liquid-cooled R1200GS and 2014-on R1200 Adventure models.

Visit www.nippynormans.com for details.