Luke Mossey the leader of the pack but rivals ready to attack at Snetterton

Luke Mossey leads the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship standings for the first time as the JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider heads into his home round of Snetterton this weekend (June 30 – July 2), when the title fight reaches Norfolk.

Mossey has launched himself up the standings since scoring his debut race win in the championship at Brands Hatch and has claimed five podium finishes from the opening eight races of the season.

The 24-year-old from Cambridge holds the leading position ahead of Sunday’s two races, but team-mate Leon Haslam is bidding to fight back from injury and defending champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne eyes a winning repeat from 2016 with the Be Wiser Ducati team.

Jason O’Halloran celebrated his first victory in the Superbike class for Honda Racing last season at Snetterton and he is aiming to add to his podium finish at Oulton Park onboard the new Fireblade. The Australian topped the times in the recent official test and arrives with confidence high ahead of Sunday’s two races.

The local RAF Reserves Kawasaki team was flying high last time out at Knockhill as Jake Dixon celebrated a debut MCE BSB victory and then turned it into a dream double in the weekend’s second race. Now the 21-year-old wants to carry his momentum into the team’s home round as he bids to move closer to a spot in the all-important championship top six.

The Tyco BMW team are looking to put the previous round at Knockhill behind them as Christian Iddon aims to return from injury alongside new recruit Andy Reid, who makes his much-anticipated debut in the Superbike class after previous success in the Dickies British Supersport Championship.

The McAMS Yamaha team are also ready for a resurgence after scoring their first podium of the season so far last time out at Knockhill, with James Ellison and Michael Laverty is equally hungry to get his bid for the top six back on track in Norfolk.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship standings: Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 141 Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 111 Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 90 Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) 86 Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) 83 Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) 78 For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com

Luke Mossey

JG Speedfit Kawasaki

“Your home round is always special and I am really excited for Snetterton because it is the first time I have ever led the standings so to be in this position ahead of the weekend is great for me and the team.

“We have been consistently in the top five and I was a bit disappointed to not have been on the podium twice at Knockhill but I had made a mistake and it was luck more than talent that stopped me ending up in the gravel!

“I want to make amends for that this weekend by winning races at Snetterton because we need to build up the podiums so we are in the best position for later in the season. I feel we are ready for it!”

Jake Dixon

RAF Reserves Kawasaki

“To be honest race day at Knockhill still seems like such a blur because we had race one and my head was still in the game for race two; even after that I had a five hour drive home so it wasn’t until Monday really when it all started to sink in!

“We need to work hard again throughout free practice and qualifying to come out fighting in the races, because it was such an amazing feeling that I just want to do it again – especially in front of all the team sponsors and guests at our home round.”

The double win at Knockhill leapt Dixon up the standings into eighth place overall and within striking distance of the top six – the place where all the riders want to be before the final three-round Showdown that will decide the title in the autumn.

“The top six has got closer now. We need to close that again and keep consistent because we have to keep our feet on the floor and not get carried away. I say that, but can you imagine if I could make it a double, double win? That would be a dream come true especially after all the hard work everyone has put in.”