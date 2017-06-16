Luke Mossey leads the way from Shakey after dramatic opening free practice at Knockhill

Luke Mossey fired the JG Speedfit Kawasaki to the top of the times after the opening two free practice sessions at Knockhill with a lap under the existing circuit record to hold off Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne. However a crash in free practice one has sidelined MCE British Superbike Championship leader Leon Haslam for the remainder of the event.

Mossey had upped the pace in the afternoon session to fend off the attack from Byrne in the dry conditions, but the pair had traded blows at the top of the timesheets before the JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider emerged on top at the chequered flag.

MCE BSB Championship leader Haslam had his momentum curtailed when he crashed out causing a red flag in the opening session of the day; he was knocked unconscious and has also fractured his vertebrae, but he is stable with no neurological injury but will take no further part in the event.

In the second free practice session Josh Brookes climbed to third in the closing stages to lead the Yamaha charge onboard the Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha, pushing Jason O’Halloran back to fourth after the Honda Racing contender topped the opening free practice session.

The Honda Racing pair were in close contention this afternoon with Dan Linfoot closing in on his team-mate to complete the top five and nudge Peter Hickman on the Smiths Racing BMW back into sixth place.

James Ellison was the fastest of the McAMS Yamahas in seventh place ahead of John Hopkins on the Moto Rapido Ducati, Jakub Smrz and Sylvain Guintoli who returned from his most recent MotoGP duties to complete the top ten for Bennetts Suzuki.

Glenn Irwin also crashed out of the opening session, the Be Wiser Ducati rider sustained shoulder and elbow dislocations, which have been put back in and hopefully he is expected to be discharged from hospital soon.

Christian Iddon was another rider to crash in free practice one at Knockhill, the Tyco BMW rider has a deep cut / wound / soft tissue injury over his elbow which will require a surgical procedure.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Knockhill, Free Practice 1: Jason O'Halloran (Honda Racing) 48.552s Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.055s Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.096s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.213s Michael Laverty (McAMS Yamaha) +0.248s James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +0.255s Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) +0.348s Tommy Bridewell (Team WD-40 Kawasaki) +0.401s Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) +0.422s Jakub Smrz (Lloyd & Jones PR Racing Kawasaki) +0.541s MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Knockhill, Free Practice two result: Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 48.221s Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.397s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.483s Jason O'Halloran (Honda Racing) +0.513s Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) +0.568s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.582s James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +0.607s John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.639s Jakub Smrz (Lloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW) +0.763s Sylvain Guintoli (Bennetts Suzuki) +0.914s

Luke Mossey

JG Speedfit Kawasaki

“It’s been a long time off the bike since the last round at Oulton Park! It was a bit weird this morning really with all the red flags and it is unfortunate for the guys who crashed. I was happy with P3 in the first session and if I’m honest I was just glad to get that one out of the way after seeing all the crashes!

“I felt good and the JG Speedfit Kawasaki felt good. This afternoon we got under the lap record and went quicker than we ever have done here. It’s looking good for us and I’m feeling confident for the rest of the weekend.

“The JG Speedfit team have done such a good job to get us where we are now. I am just looking forward now to the rest of the weekend and hopefully we can get on the front row in qualifying tomorrow and have two good races.”