Marc Garcia storms to victory in France

With just two rounds remaining of the FIM Supersport World 300 Championship, Marc Garcia (Halcourier Racing) has made a big step towards his title fight, as he took a stunning victory in the closing laps in France.

Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) took the lead in the opening laps, as the fight for the victory in the 12 lap thriller developed, there were nine riders in with a chance of finishing in the top three positions. With the title fight fresh on the mind of the WorldSSP300 youngsters, no one was giving up and one second covered the top four.

Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing), who could have taken the title this weekend was up and the front for the majority of the race however the chasing pack wouldn’t let the Italian break away, and the battle boiled down to the final lap. With the final corners pivotal for the WorldSSP300 riders, it was anyone’s chance to take the lead but ultimately Garcia shot through on the final laps.

Robert Schotman (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP300 Team) secured his debut podium in the series, as the Dutch rider was an early race leader but was able to secure a solid podium finish, behind Coppola. Despite being unable to secure the championship, Coppola was crowned the bLU cRU champion following a strong lead on the YZF-R3. Despite the world championship crown not being decided in France, the Halcourier Racing team were crowned the team champions, whilst Yamaha took the manufacturers crown.

Relive all of the stunning WorldSSP300 action around the Pirelli French Round, as well as some of the races throughout the season with the WorldSBK VideoPass.

P1 – Marc Garcia (Halcourier Racing)

“I pushed every lap and I’m really happy for the victory. My objective is to go to Jerez in first position in the championship to fight for the title, and I did it so I’m really happy for that”

#FrenchWorldSBK: WorldSSP300 Race

1. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha

2. Alfonso Coppola (ITA) Yamaha +0.273

3. Robert Schotman (NED) Yamaha +0.646

WorldSSP300 Championship Standings Pirelli French Round

1. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha (126 points)

2. Alfonso Coppola (ITA) Yamaha (122 points)

3. Mika Perez (ESP) Honda (96 points)