Marc Marquez wins shootout for Sachsenring pole number eight

Reigning World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) has taken his eighth consecutive pole position at the Sachsenring, but it was anything but easy for the number 93 as he dueled Q1 graduate Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Racing) for the honour under the Saturday afternoon rain. Only a tenth and a half back despite the conditions, ‘Petrux’ will start second to split the Repsol Hondas – with Dani Pedrosa completing the front row after a weekend of impressive pace.

In a late rush for pole as the sun began to peek out, Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was a key protagonist in the session and will start fourth, ahead of home hero and rookie Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3). Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) completes the second row, putting in a solid performance as he gets to grips with the Desmosedici in the rain.

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was the second man to move through from Q1, and the Spaniard took the Austrian factory’s best ever qualifying result in seventh to continue the incredible form into Q2. Older brother Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) complete the third row.

Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) was another of those to have a slightly more difficult session to take tenth, but starts ahead of key rival in the points standings Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP), who was eleventh fastest in the wet. Alvaro Bautista (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) completes the top twelve on the grid from Q2.

Jack Miller (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) just missed the cut in Q1 and will start P13, with Loris Baz (Reale Avintia Racing) and Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) completing the top fifteen.

One big name further down the grid for the German GP is Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) after a more difficult weekend for the French rookie superstar, with Zarco readying himself to line up in P19.

Race time is 14:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday – and it’s sure to be a stunner.

MotoGP Qualifying Results

1 – Marc Márquez (SPA – Honda) 1’27.302

1st Independent Team Rider:

2 – Danilo Petrucci (ITA – Ducati ) +0.160

–

3- Dani Pedrosa (SPA – Honda) +0.647