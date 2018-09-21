Marcel Schrötter the benchmark to beat 1Marcel Schrötter ends Day 1 at the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon at the top of the combined timesheets thanks to his FP1 time of 1:58.570, with the Dynavolt Intact GP rider once again unleashing some serious pace on Friday. The German took his first podium last time out at Misano, and he’s picked up somewhat where he left off. Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) was quickest in FP2 but unable to beat the benchmark, with Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) rounding out the top three.

Marquez was the only rider inside the top six to improve his time in the second session of the day, just 0.058 off Bagnaia’s quickest in FP2 to end Friday 0.272 off the benchmark. Sam Lowes (Swiss Innovative Investors) sits fourth on the combined timesheets after finishing third fastest in FP1 and tenth in FP2 – a good day’s work for the British rider who heads into Saturday as the leading KTM.

Fabio Quartararo (MB Conveyors – Speed Up) was edged into fifth overall, with Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) sixth on board his Kalex machine. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) did manage to better his FP1 time in the afternoon to end FP2 in third but it wa seventh overall for the South African, with Andrea Locatelli (Italtrans Racing Team) having a solid Friday to end the day eighth on the combined times.

Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2’s Simone Corsi vastly improved from P18 in the morning to go P9 on the overall times, finishing just 0.019 ahead of Championship protagonist Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who was tenth.

Biker T-Shirts UK

The intermediate class will be back out for FP3 before the all-important qualifying battle begins at 15:05 local time (GMT +2).

MotoGP Gallery

Marc Marquez resists Ducati charge on Day 1 1FIM MotoGP World Championship race durations to change 1Marquez turf? Riders talk MotorLand on Thursday 1Andrea Dovizioso plays it to perfection at Misano 1Andrea Dovizioso plays it to perfection at Misano 1Dream debut win for Lorenzo Dalla Porta in dramatic Moto3 race 1Jorge Lorenzo breaks Misano record, Marquez crashes out 1Ducati vs Marquez at Misano? Day 1 sets the scene 1Bradley Smith Joins APRILIA MOTOGP PROJECT as Their TEST RIDER 1Momentum the name of the game at Misano 1Misano to host MotoGP until 2021 1Sachsenring remains the home of the German Grand Prix 1MotoGP riders meet the Pope at the Vatican 1FIM MotoGP World Championship race durations to change 1Racing cancelled at Silverstone 1Weather forces Sunday schedule change with Lorenzo set to start from pole 1Andrea Dovizioso, Cal Crutchlow and Vinales within a tenth 1Cal Crutchlow on top as the title fight explodes in Argentina 1Dorna Sports partners with Lenovo for MotoGP eSport Championship 1Third MotoE Team Committee takes place in Austria 1Jorge Lorenzo vs Marc Marquez: a stunning showdown in Spielberg 1Marc Marquez holds off the Ducatis to take pole by just 0.002 1Day of two halves - Ducati vs Marquez dominates Day 1 1Marc Marquez back on top in Brno test 1Andrea Dovizioso fights off Lorenzo and Marquez in a Czech classic 1Andrea Dovizioso & Valentino Rossi storm past Marquez to take Brno 1-2 1Dani Pedrosa blasts back to the top at Brno 1MotoGP back in business at Brno 1Marc Marquez takes ninth Sachsenring win in style 1Suzuki grandstand returns as firm gears up for British Grand Prix 1



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK
Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 201010649847_10152757164453304_5223391414489763280_nDucatiMotoGP310357706_10152759357388304_3192924812658921583_o196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR