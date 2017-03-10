Mason Law Joins GR Motorsport For 2017 National 1000cc Superstock

Mason Law is delighted to announce that he will be joining Brent Gladwin’s GR Motorsport team for the 2017 season, where he will ride Kawasaki’s all-new Ninja® ZX™-10RR in the National 1000cc Superstock class, decked out in Stauff Connect Academy livery.

Mason has been a proud member of Kawasaki’s Team Green throughout his career, which took him to the 2015 National 600ccc Superstock title and a British Supersport race win just last season during his debut year.

Now delighted to be stepping up to the 1000cc class, which is effectively a feeder championship for BSB’s flagship British Superbike Championship, the 21-year-old Benfleet lad can’t wait to go racing, as he explained.

Mason Law: “I’m delighted that I can finally talk about my deal to ride Kawasaki’s all-new ZX-10RR in this season’s National 1000cc Superstock class with the Stauff Connect Academy. GR Motorsport is a team with championship winning pedigree, which I have witnessed first-hand, racing against them in previous years.

I got my first taste of the bike just this week at Oulton Park and it really is a rocket ship, and already I feel at home on it. Thanks to Brent and everyone at GR Motorsport for making me feel so welcome. Now I just can’t wait to line up on the grid and enjoy the season ahead with a top team on a great bike.

Team Principal Brent Gladwin added: “ We are absolutely delighted to have signed Mason. We have fought against him for the last two years where we have each taken a title – now he is on our team, so let’s see what we can do together.”

GR Motorsport History

GR Motosport Ltd was formed in 1995 from the sponsor/rider relationship of Tony Robinson and Brent Gladwin.

The team’s birth came as the former championship winning formula was brought to a premature end with an injury to Brent which ended his riding career. It was decided that the expertise and equipment should not go to waste and should be used to promote young riders through to title glory.

In its short history, one European and 12 British titles have gone to GR riders, and most have gone on to become superstars of the sport. Since Brent took sole ownership in 2011 his direction in developing the team and building working relationships with blue chip companies like WD-40, Intel and Nvidia, have seen their skills in racing become enhanced by developing in Marketing, PR and Corporate entertainment fields.

The team work very closely with its partners to amplify their goals in brand exposure and PR through all channels including TV, Press, B2B and social media, with the aim – to help them all promote and increase sales.

The opening Round of this season’s British Championship takes place on April 1/2 at Donington Park.

