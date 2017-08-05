Mattia Pasini bests Oliveira to take first pole since 2007

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) brought an almost ten year pole position drought to an end in qualifying at Brno, setting a fast lap early on and holding on at the top until the end – meaning he will start his 200th race from P1. Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Miguel Oliveira took a close second, with Championship leader Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) completing the front row.

Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) kept his impressive pace rolling in qualifying for P4, with fellow rookie Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) and FP3’s fastest Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) joining him on Row 2. The 2014 Moto3™ World Champion is returning from injuries sustained in the German GP.

Luca Marini (Forward Racing) had a good session for seventh, ahead of Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP) in P8 and Speed Up Racing’s Simone Corsi in ninth. 2016 Moto3™ World Champion Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completed the top ten, bouncing back from a tough early season of injury problems and further surgery during the summer break.

Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) had some solid pace in P11, ahead of Championship challenger Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) as the number 12 took P12, leaving him work to do on Sunday.

Khairul Idham Pawi (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) impressed for thirteenth, outpacing veteran teammate Takaaki Nakagami, who lines up fifteenth. Axel Pons (RW Racing GP) split the two Idemitsu Honda Team Asia riders for P14.

The intermediate class get back on track to race at 12:20 (GMT +2) on Sunday.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

1 – Mattia Pasini (ITA – Kalex) 2’02.611

2 – Miguel Oliveira (POR – KTM) + 0.032

3 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) + 0.050