Mattia Pasini heads Morbidelli at MotorLand

As Moto2 ™ wrapped up their second Free Practice session at the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragón, it was a case of history repeating with Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) taking P1 while battling current Championship leader Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS). Finishing just 0.194 behind his fellow Italian, Morbidelli again secured P2 from Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), as the trio closed out Day 1 in the same order as the recent Misano GP.

Not able to break through to the 54’s – Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP) still enjoyed a quick second session to take P4 in front of Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing). Corsi improved lap times considerably during a dry FP2, jumping to fifth overall as the chequered flag dropped and pushed Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) into sixth place.

Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) was the only incident during FP2 – losing the front and falling at turn 12 in the very final minute. However, before crashing out, the Spaniard did manage to secure P7 on the timesheets, as well as the being the fastest rookie. Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) lost race pace as the rain cleared and finished eighth over the combined sessions, with the top 10 completed by Tech 3 Racing’s Xavi Vierge in ninth and Pons HP40 rider Fabio Quartararo in the tenth position.

Marcel Schrotter (Dynavolt Intact GP) held P11 at the close of Day 1, the German rider 0.044 seconds ahead of Misano GP winner Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) in P12. Stefano Manzi (SKY Racing Team VR46) improved on his FP1 position to take P13, followed by rookie riders Augusto Fernandez (Speed up Racing) in fourteenth and Iker Lecuona (Garage Plus Interwetten) in fifteenth.

Moto2™ qualify from 15:05 (GMT +2).