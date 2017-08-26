Mattia Pasini makes it a hat-trick for pole at Silverstone

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) made it an impressive three pole positions in a row in qualifying for the British GP, heading the grid and with EG 0,0 Marc VDS for company once again: a close-fought fight that saw Alex Marquez emerge on top in second and Franco Morbidelli in third.

Takaaki Nakagami’s (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) good weekend continued in fourth, heading the second row for a solid springboard on race day. Just behind him was a late-charging Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) in fifth, with FP1’s fastest Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) completing the second row on the Suter.

Lorenzo Baldassari (Forward Racing) sported a new front fairing as he took seventh, with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in P8 and wanting to move forward in the race – but that’s something the Portuguese rider has made an impressive habit of.

Title challenger Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) had a more difficult session in P9, but did take victory last season and has recently announced his move to the premier class. Veteran Italian Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) completes the top ten.

Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) was top rookie once again in P11 but will be looking for more after a podium finish in the lightweight class last year, with fellow rookie Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto3) in twelfth despite a crash earlier in the day. Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing), Stefano Manzi (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Isaac Viñales (BE-A-VIP SAG Team) round out the fastest fifteen.

Lights out for Moto2™ is ‪on Sunday at 14:00 (GMT +1)‬.



Moto2 Qualifying Results

1 – Mattia Pasini (ITA – Kalex) 2’06.572

2 – Alex Márquez (SPA – Kalex) +0.222

3 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) +0.245