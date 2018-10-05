Mattia Pasini makes it a perfect sweep on Friday 1After ending FP1 at the top of the timesheets, Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) continued his perfect start to the PTT Grand Prix as he went fastest once again in FP2 and kept hold of the top spot. The Italian set a 1:36.839 to finish 0.142 ahead of Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46), with Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) 0.298 back but cementing P3 in the afternoon session.

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons HP 40) ends Day 1 at Chang International Circuit fourth on the combined timesheets, just 0.008 off Marquez’ time, with fellow Italian Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46) also leaping up the timesheets in the afternoon. It was P14 to P5 for the VR46 Academy rider, who sits half a tenth behind his compatriot as he rounds out the top five.

Just behind him, second Pons HP 40 rider Augusto Fernandez built on his positive FP1 to end the day sixth quickest and continue impressing, only separated from his teammate by Marini. The Spaniard leads the two Red Bull KTM Ajo machines of seventh place Brad Binder – winner in Aragon – and eighth quickest Miguel Oliveira, with the Portuguese rider also a key presence near the top in FP1 as he aims to close down the points gap to Championship leader Bagnaia.

Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) recovered from an FP1 crash to end the day in ninth, with Fabio Quartararo (MB Conveyors – Speed Up) rounding out the top ten in Thailand as the Frenchman remained in P10 from FP1.

Biker T-Shirts UK

That’s it from the intermediate class’ first taste of a hot Chang International Circuit. Can anyone stop Pasini’s early Thai GP dominance in qualifying? Time will tell and FP3 begins at 10:55 local time (GMT +7), with qualifying getting underway at 15:05.

