Mattia Pasini supreme on opening day in Brno

After a rain-soaked FP1 at the Monster Energy Grand Prix Ceské republiky, conditions improved to fully dry for Moto2™ FP2 and it was Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) who shot to the front and the top of the combined timesheets. Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) was the fastest rookie to impress once again in second, with Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) returning from injury in style in P3.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) went fastest in FP1 and ended the day fourth from his time from FP2, ahead of Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP) in an impressive fifth.

Championship leader Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was sixth fastest overall and crashed in FP1 – rider ok – ahead of a late lunge from Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) to take seventh. Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) was the second rookie in the top ten in P8, with Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) returning from a podium at the Suzuka 8 Hours in P9 and compatriot Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) completing the top ten.

Isaac Viñales (BE-A-VIP SAG Team), Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing), Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS), Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) and Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) were P11 to P15.

Moto2™ qualify tomorrow afternoon before racing starts at 12:20 (GMT +2) on Sunday