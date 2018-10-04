Youthstream is very pleased to announce that Maxxis Tires has joined MXGP for the next three years of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Maxxis has long been present in both the sport and on the track across Europe but joins MXGP as an Official Tire Supplier for the first time in 2019. The tire manufacturer is one of the largest in the world. Starting with bicycle tyres Maxxis has grown to produce some of the best Motorcycle, 4×4, Off-Road and automotive tires available. The new partnership will see the leading tire brand develop a new MX range of tires for the FIM Motocross World Championship series.

The agreement will see provide Maxxis with a massive amount of brand visibility from live television and trackside placements to an on site racing service team, with technicians on hand to provide expert advice and support to its teams. The brand’s vision to be at the forefront of the World Motocross Championship is clear, with the long-term agreement starting in 2019 continuing for 3 years through the end of the 2021 season. For more information about Maxxis or their products follow this link: www.maxxis.eu/

