Meet Marquez and Pedrosa at Misano, and support Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund

HRC has launched a new Charity auction to support the Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund, set up by his family in memory of the great American rider who passed away in Italy in May following a cycling incident along the Riviera di Rimini.

Nicky was an HRC rider for much of his racing career, a true sportsman loved and respected throughout the worldwide racing community for his charming character, commitment, and racing spirit, which helped him to attain the sport’s highest levels of achievement and reach his dream of being crowned MotoGP World Champion in 2006, with the Repsol Honda Team.

By taking part in this special Charity auction, MotoGP fans can honour Nicky’s memory and live the dream of attending the Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, together with reigning MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez and teammate Dani Pedrosa.

To win, donors must visit the CharityStars website, the online platform that specialises in web charity auctions (www.charitystars.com), and bid on the experience. Bidders have until 4 September to win.

charitystars.com/honda4hayden

The winner will receive two paddock passes for qualifying and race day at the Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, Saturday and Sunday 9 and 10 September. Hosted by the Repsol Honda Team, the winner will have access to the official HRC Hospitality in one of the most exclusive areas of the circuit, where the Repsol Honda Team staff is based during the race weekend, and will meet Marc and Dani, and visit the garage where the team set up their RC213V.