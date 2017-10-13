Michelin Gives Back to Blood Bikers

Michelin has announced a rebate to all National Association of Blood Bikes (NABB) members when they purchase a set of Michelin tyres from participating dealers.

In recognition of the vital work NABB members provide for the community, the leading tyre manufacturer is awarding a £30 (€35 in the Republic of Ireland) rebate on Michelin Pilot Road 4, Pilot Road 4 GT, Pilot Road 4 Trail and Anakee 3 tyres fitted to a liveried motorcycle by an approved dealer.

This offer is available until the end of the year, and is a mark of Michelin’s pride in the services provided by NABB members throughout the UK and Ireland.

Since its inception as an umbrella organisation in 2008, NABB has successfully promoted and been actively involved in the growth of numerous independent Blood Bike groups across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

With 2,700 volunteers nationwide, the service completed more than 56,000 vital runs in 2016. These requests were to transport anything from whole blood (red cells), platelets, plasma, serum, surgical instruments to patient’s notes, X-rays, human donor milk and MRI scans. Requests range from urgent (Priority 2), through to emergency (Priority 1) life-threatening scenarios. Although these groups have saved a significant amount of money for hospitals providing their services free of charge, they are primarily acknowledged by their client hospitals as providing a professional and high-quality service.

To find out how to donate or volunteer visit www.bloodbikes.org.uk

For more information on the Michelin range visit moto.michelin.co.uk