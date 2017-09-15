Michelin Introduces New Tyres for Select 2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Motorcycles

Michelin introduces Scorcher® tyres to equip the 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy®, Low Rider® and Breakout® motorcycles which were revealed in mid-August.

For select 2018 Softail motorcycles, two new Michelin-Harley-Davidson co-branded Scorcher tyres are available as original equipment. The MICHELIN Scorcher® 31 features traditional cruiser styling cues while the MICHELIN Scorcher® 11 provides a sportier look. The compounds selected for the treads of the new MICHELIN Scorcher® 11 and the new MICHELIN Scorcher® 31 deliver superior grip in cold, wet and damp conditions, as well as longer service life. The Scorcher® “11” and Scorcher® “31” are factory-installed on many models, and can be installed as a replacement tyre on other specified models.

Michelin worked with Harley-Davidson® for two years to develop these new tyres. Using advanced modeling, engineers from both companies were able to work virtually across global research centers to co-design the tyres and fine-tune them to exact specifications. The focused efforts, rigorous quality standards and collaboration resulted in tyres that are perfectly matched to deliver the performance needs of the motorcycles.

The exclusive look and performance of these new Harley-Davidson® motorcycles has led to the availability of exclusive sizes. For example, in a landmark first in the cruiser motorcycle market, the new Fat Boy® combines a 160/60R18 front MICHELIN Scorcher® 11 with a 240/40R18 rear for a bold, distinctive stance, plus exceptional riding pleasure and a great feel.

Meanwhile, in addition to providing riders with a lightweight feel, the lighter weight and enhanced high-speed stability made possible by the use of Aramid fibre* – another feature of Michelin’s hypersport tyres – helps to maintain the tyres’ profile and ensure consistent performance at high speeds

Front (130/60B21) and rear (240/40R18) MICHELIN Scorcher® 11s are the original equipment on Breakout® models, while the Low Rider® models are originally equipped with MICHELIN Scorcher® 31s front (110/90B19) and rear (180/70B16).

These new MICHELIN Scorcher® tyres will be available across Harley-Davidson’s extensive network, as well as from specialist dealers.

(*) Except 110/90B19

Available sizes

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading tyre company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients’ mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tyres, services and solutions for its clients’ needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve the mobility industry. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 171 countries, has 111,700 employees and operates 68 production facilities in 17 countries which together produced 187 million tyres in 2016. (www.michelin.com).