Miguel Oliveira beats the Moto2 madness for pole

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will start from a stunning first pole position in the Moto2™ class for the new KTM chassis – setting the first Portuguese pole since his own at Termas de Rio Hondo in the Moto3™ category in 2015. But it was anything but easy, with an incredible three-way fight against Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS riders Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez deciding the front row. Qatar winner Morbidelli starts P2, with 2014 Moto3™ World Champion Marquez P3.

Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) heads the second row, ahead of some incredible laps from Jesko Raffin (Garage Plus Interwetten) and Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team), with Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP) at the front of Row 3 in P7.

Xavi Vierge continued his stunning run of form to take eighth for Tech 3 Racing, with Xavier Simeon (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) completing the top ten.

Top rookie was Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) in P12, with one surprise seeing Qatar podium finisher Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) down in P22.

Moto2™ line up for battle at 14:20 local time (GMT -3) on Sunday.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

1 – Miguel Oliveira (POR – KTM) 1’45.616

2 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) +0.099

3 – Álex Márquez (SPA – Kalex) + 0.248