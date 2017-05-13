Mika Perez stuns to take WorldSSP300 pole positions

Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) has secured pole position ahead of the third round of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola circuit.

Paolo Giacomini (Team Trasimeno) sailed through from Superpole One in the usually hectic opening session alongside Robert Schotman (GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team) as the pair were over half a second ahead of the rest of the field.

Spanish rider Perez dominated the Superpole Two session, taking pole position with a lap time of 2.10.115 and putting him a second and a half ahead of his rivals. Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing) secured a front row start at his home round, meaning raceday will provide a lot of emotion for the young rider.

Borja Sanchez (Halcourier Racing) continues to impress in the competitive series and will round out the front row onboard his Yamaha machine. Giacomini had a stunning Saturday and after progressing through SP1, will start the race from the second row.

Jacopo Facco (Bierreti By 2R) suffered a crash at turn six at his home round with just over four minutes of the session remaining, and he will start the race from 11th on the grid.

Pole position – Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays)

“I am so happy to take pole position at Imola, a circuit which is amazing for me. Tomorrow it will be a hard race and I hope to find some slipstream. Compared to Assen we are still on the same bike, the same team and the same rider, but with a hard last lap it is difficult to finish in a strong position.”

WorldSSP300 Tissot-Superpole 2:

1. Mika Perez (ESP) Honda 2.10.115

2. Alfonso Coppola (ITA) Yamaha 2.11.648 (+1.533)

3. Borja Sanchez (ESP) Yamaha 2.11.833 (+1.718)