Joan Mir, McPhee and Martin – the magnificent three in Moto3

A lightweight class classic sees Joan Mir take a stunning second win

Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) took an incredible first win of 2017 as the lights went out on the Moto3™ season, making tactical perfection look easy on the way to the flag. British Talent Team rider John McPhee took second after a stunning ride up from outside the top ten, with poleman Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) completing the podium.

Aron Canet (EG 0,0), Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers), Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46), Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Fabio DiGiannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate) and Adam Norrodin (SIC Racing Team) kept it clean after impressive pace throughout to stay in the freight train, completing the top ten following the battle for the podium.

The fastest rookie first time out was 2016 Red Bull Rookies Cup winner and former Asia Talent Cup victor Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team), taking an impressive P11 on his full-time debut – despite being forced to evade another incident only a handful of laps before the end.

Moto3 Race Results

1 – Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) 38’27.364

2 – John McPhee (GBR – Honda) +0.135

3 – Jorge Martin (SPA – Honda) + 0.218