Monster Energy and MXGP Renew Partnership 1Today in Imola at the MXGP of Italy, Youthstream and Monster Energy proudly hosted the announcement of their freshly renewed partnership.

The press gathering saw Youthstream President Giuseppe Luongo and Monster Energy’s Senior Director of Motorsport David Gowland highlight the key elements of the extended partnership between the MXGP series and its most prominent sponsor.

Associated with Youthstream and MXGP since 2011 Monster Energy has now agreed to another 5-year term for both the Prime Sponsor and the Exclusive Energy Drink Sponsor categories of the series. In addition, Monster Energy has also been renewed as the Title Sponsor of the FIM Motocross of Nations and future MXGPs of the USA. The partnership also expands with the significant addition, each year, of Monster Energy as a Title Sponsor of one European round of the championship.

The extension of its involvement with MXGP provides Monster Energy with the current trackside branding in various key locations, also including the successful starting gate and starting straight signage implemented in 2018.

Biker T-Shirts UK

This new multi-year contract renewal is the best statement for a solidly established partnership. Both Youthstream and Monster Energy have a deep passion for motocross racing and have the shared vision of promoting together the sport, and MXGP in particular, around the world.

Youthstream President Giuseppe Luongo: “The work done together with Monster Energy to develop MXGP and Motocross in general since 2011 has been tremendous and we are delighted to renew our collaboration together so that this work can continue. Since the beginning of our partnership the FIM Motocross World Championship and the FIM-E Motocross European Championship have made mighty steps forward and we would like to thank Monster Energy for all they do for our sport and for pursuing this adventure together into the future.”

Monster Energy’s Senior Director of Motorsport David Gowland: “Monster Energy is very happy with the announcement of a five-year extension of our sponsorship with Youthstream. Being a part of a World Class Series like MXGP is something we at Monster Energy are very honored and proud of. Monster Energy’s core DNA is motorsports and over the years we have grown our partnership with the series to great success. Both parties have worked very well together understanding the sport and sharing the massive passion for world class motocross racing which is in our genes. Monster Energy looks forward to the next five years as it did to all the years since we started this project together in 2011. I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has played a part in all of our current and future successes.”

MXGP

Imola Set For MXGP Season Finale 1History for Herlings as 2018 MXGP Champion while Jorge Prado Wins in the Netherlands 3Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado Score Qualifying Wins in Assen 1MXGP All Set for Assen 1Jeffrey Herlings and Thomas Covington Top the MXGP of Turkey 2Jeffrey Herlings and Pauls Jonass Take Top Spots in Turkish Qualifying 1MXGP Travels to Turkey 1Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado Build in Points Gaps in Bulgaria 1Herlings and Covington Start off Strong in Sevlievo 1Sweet Swiss Success for Herlings and Prado 2Cairoli and Prado’s Patience pays in Switzerland 1Herlings and Prado Dominate the Deep Sand of Lommel 1Herlings and Prado Maintain Momentum with Belgian Qualifying Wins 1MXGP Lined Up For Lommel 1Biking Blitz planned in run up to MCE Ulster Grand Prix 1Herlings Wins and Prado Claims Red Plate in Czech Republic 1Cairoli and Covington Claim Czech Qualifying 1Loket set for MXGP Return 1Herlings and Prado Win Again at the MXGP of Asia 1Herlings and Jonass Score MXGP of Asia Qualifying Wins 1MXGP of Asia Set For Semarang 1Herlings and Vlaanderen take Intense Indonesian Wins 1Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado Pounce to Pangkal Pinang Qualifying Wins 12019 MXGP of Hong Kong announced in Ottobiano 1Fiat Professional MXGP of Lombardia Comes to Life 1Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado Finish Strong in France 1Jeffrey Herlings and Thomas Covington Fastest in French Qualifying 1MXGP Title Fight Continues in France 1Jeffrey Herlings and Pauls Jonass win big in Great Britain 1Cairoli and Prado on the Gas in Great Britain 1



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK
Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 201010649847_10152757164453304_5223391414489763280_nDucatiMotoGP310357706_10152759357388304_3192924812658921583_o196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR