Monster Energy MXGP of the USA updated venue

Due to an unforeseen impasse between the landowners and event promoter Unlimited Sports, Youthstream announces the 2017 Monster Energy MXGP of the USA, scheduled for September 2-3 at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, will now be held at WW Motocross Park in nearby Jacksonville, Florida. The move to WW Motocross Park comes after the current lease between Unlimited Sports and the Gatorback Cycle Park landowners expired on June 30, and the parties were unable to come to agreeable terms for a renewal.

Fortunately, WW Motocross Park at WW Ranch is ready to host a world-class event. The new facility, which opened in 2013 with a course built by DreamTraxx, was recently rated the #1 Motocross Track in Florida by Moto Playground Magazine. Located just west of downtown Jacksonville, approximately 51 miles north of Gatorback Cycle Park, WW Motocross Park has a rich Florida sand base and well-crafted obstacles that make it a popular destination for riders all over the Southeast.

“We are fully committed to producing a successful MXGP of USA in 2017 with Youthstream and Unlimited Sports, and this venue shift will help ensure that prospect,” said MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs. “While we were looking forward to returning to a widely known facility like Gatorback Cycle, we are even more excited to be going to work on WW Motocross Park with Unlimited Sports and of course Youthstream to bring the FIM Motocross World Championship and the Monster Energy MXGP of the USA to a rapidly growing WW Motocross Park.”

“We want to thank Carrie and Davey Coombs and MX Sports for their reactivity to find a solution so quickly,” said Vice President of Youthstream David Luongo, “We are sure that thanks to their efforts the FIM Monster Energy MXGP of the USA will be even more successful and that it will strengthen our relationship for the future.”

“I’ve ridden WW Motocross Park many times and I even raced there before I turned pro, and it’s a really good track,” said Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Austin Forkner. “It’s a classic Florida sand track, with a good mix of clay on the jumps and dark sand straights, and while it starts out fast, it gets good and rough. I think it’s going to be a great track for the MXGP of the USA.”