Morbidelli leads as Marquez eyes another win on home turf

Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) still leads the World Championship in the intermediate class by a good margin, but the Italian found himself finishing off the podium in his home race, as teammate Alex Marquez fought Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) and Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) for the win – and it was veteran Pasini who came out on top at home.

Mugello marked the end of the EG 0,0 Marc VDS team’s 100% win rate in 2017, but what will Catalunya bring? With hotter temperatures and a very different layout – modified, even – the Catalan GP is sure to be another thriller.

Last time on home turf Marquez took the win, in Jerez, and Morbidelli crashed out – but the Italian showed he’s not “win or bin” in Mugello as he came home in a solid P4 for more points towards the Championship. Marquez has also won at the track in Moto3™, Lüthi closed in on points last time out, and Pasini took a stunning first victory since 2009 after having shown speed all season – so the showdown will surely strike another match at Montmelo.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is another who will be looking to get back on the podium, as well as Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – victim of a crash for Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) last time out and now in need of points.

Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) was another who crashed out but has pace, as does fellow contender for top rookie Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2), who had a top six finish in Italy. Reigning Moto3™ World Champion Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was also back from injury with a bang at Mugello, and took a top ten – deepening the field even more as the next race appears on the horizon.

Moto2™ head out for FP1 at the Catalan GP at 10:55am (GMT +2) on Friday, as we race back-to-back – will it be another home sweet home GP for Alex Marquez?

Moto2 World Championship Classification

1 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) 113 points

2 – Thomas Lüthi (SWI – Kalex) 100 points

3 – Álex Márquez (SPA – Kalex) 78 points

4 – Miguel Oliveira (POR – KTM) 70 points

5 – Francesco Bagnaia (ITA – Kalex) 53 points