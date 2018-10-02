The INTERMOT show, Cologne, Germany, KTM unveiled a sharper, stronger and more refined version of its premium sports tourer, the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT, for the 2019 riding season while the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R receives two new graphics options.

KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT
The most radical long-distance sports tourer on the market takes the best from ‘The Beast’; phenomenal engine performance, street handling and race track capabilities of the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R are brought into a machine that is as happy munching massive miles in comfort as it is carving up challenging corners.

Boasting the latest generation 1,301cc 75° V-twin LC8 engine as its potent ‘R’ sibling, KTM introduced revised resonator chambers, titanium inlet valves and new mapping to give an incredible 175 hp and 141 Nm of torque. In short power is always at hand and now its effortless in its application. Along with the smoother performance at lower rpm, the addition of the Quickshifter+ provides clutchless and incredibly smooth up and down shifting benefiting to rider and passenger.

The KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT is a technical powerhouse as it utilises the full suite of KTM’s best electronic performance and assistance systems. With lean angle sensitivity for braking power, traction control and different ride modes including an optional ‘Track’ mode it allows further adjustability of the electronic settings. These advanced systems enable riders to explore the full potential of the GT’s capabilities.

Big changes for the 2019 GT can be found in the ‘dash’. Set behind the new aerodynamically developed windshield with multiple height positions and improved one-handed adjustability, is a 6.5-inch TFT display. The award winning full colour screen is visible in direct sunlight and features an exclusive layout; meaning the full status of the bike can be easily identified without distracting from the road ahead. Working through the bike’s various menus and extensive functions is an intuitive illuminated menu switch found on the left bar, where the cruise control switch is now positioned.

An instantly recognisable DUKE family ‘face’ is a large part of the revitalised GT’s identity. Set within the redesigned front end is a powerful new LED headlight, where form and function are beautifully integrated. The central aluminium heatsink holds six forward-facing ultra-bright LEDs, while further LEDs create the daytime running light (DRL) to ensure the motorcycle is more visible by other road users. When the journey continues after the sun sets, the fuel tank spoiler-mounted LED cornering lights provide impressive illumination to the inside of turns.

The latest generation WP semi-active chassis is the most sophisticated setup offered on a KTM so far, with deeper analysing sensors automatically adapting to surface conditions so that the new KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT always delivers precise handling – no matter the load or road. Rider, passenger, luggage or all three, the GT’s preload can be adjusted for the bike’s ‘cargo’ at the push of a button, with no need for tools. Also transformed with fingertip control is the choice of damping to suit the mood and road: Comfort, Street and Sport.

Two colour options, white or black are available. On each side of the fuel tank spoilers, new storage compartments creating easy access for essential small items, such as keys or toll cards. One side is fitted with a USB socket to charge and power favourite gadgets on the move with heated grips installed as standard.

KTM MY RIDE smartphone connectivity adds another type of comfort. The 2019 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT is now navigation ready for onscreen turn-by-turn directions and audio prompts in 5 languages, via a separately available app. Caller ID is displayed with the ability to receive or reject incoming calls, along with the option to toggle through tracks on a music playlist.

KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R
Already at the top of its game for 2019, the mighty KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R receives a graphics update to keep it looking as sharp as it performs. This machine offers a unique technical layout with an awesome engine in a perfectly balanced chassis. It delivers seemingly endless riding enjoyment in any situation and at any pace while distinguishing itself with exceptional levels of safety, due to cutting-edge technical solutions.

With 177 hp of maximum power, it wants riders to go fast yet stay in control: with the aid of wide, low handlebars, the Brembo monobloc brakes, the MSC including cornering ABS, competition-developed WP suspension, optional two-way Quickshifter+, multifunctional TFT display and LED headlight.

The optional “Track Pack” includes launch control, spin adjuster, three throttle response settings and anti-wheelie off function. The optional “Performance Pack” includes motor slip regulation (MSR) and Quickshifter+. READY TO RACE, it is equipped with the RACE ON transponder key and the KTM MY RIDE smartphone and audio player integration.

Further additions to the KTM PowerParts range provides riders with more options to intensify this incredible motorcycle. By enhancing and personalising their vision, the rider can boost aspects such as performance, practicality or style.

New for 2019, two new graphics – black or white – are the finishing touch to a super naked that is not all boast but definitely all Beast.

