Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Sport 1

The new special series of the sport custom from the eagle brand reveals the aggressive and racing side of its character, drawing inspiration from the flat track races that originated the legendary bobber phenomenon 

Lowered single-seat saddle, Öhlins shock absorbers, slip-on exhaust and a brand new look enhance the bold spirit of a unique motorcycle 

V9 Bobber is the sport custom that breathed life into the medium engine capacity bobber segment. It is a bike with a unique personality, essential in its form and with aesthetics characterised by the numerous total black details and its oversize tyres, just like the ones used by riders who, in the post WW2 period, launched the bobber phenomenon in the States, challenging one another on dirt flat tracks.

And it is precisely from this authentic “racer” origin that the new Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Sport special series draws its inspiration, with a decidedly aggressive look and revealing the sportiest side of its character.

The new V9 Bobber Sport stands out for its single-seat lowered saddle which, combined with the usual low drag bar supported by shorter risers, leads the rider to assuming a more accentuated “low ride” position, compact and sporty.

Frame and suspension qualities, riding pleasure and easy handling are enhanced by the Öhlins shock absorbers, adjustable in spring preload and hydraulic rebound and compression, which ensure a greater capacity to dampen small bumps and at the same time provide greater control when riding at high speeds. The unmistakeable sound of the Moto Guzzi 850 twin cylinder is emphasised by the street-legal slip-on exhaust painted matte black and with the bottom in aluminium and characterised in the terminal part by a sleek, oblique shape.

The special dedicated colour scheme, a brand new and aggressive orange, covers the tank – with the Moto Guzzi eagle done in a particular burnished finish – and also extends to the aluminium side panels, thereby blending with the typical matte total black look of the V9 Bobber. The dark colours here extend to other parts such as the engine cooling fins, the billet aluminium fuel cap, the headlight frame and the instrument cluster graphic.

Other specific features give the front of the new Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Sport an even grittier and more muscular presence: the front mudguard has been shortened, whereas the headlight in a lowered position is framed by a small black aluminium top fairing. Last but not least, the fork stanchions are protected by classic rubber dust boots.

