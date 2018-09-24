Moto2™ and Moto3™ back on track for testing at MotorLand 1After the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon, it wasn’t quite time to pack up for the trip to Thailand just yet – with a one-day official test for Moto2™ and Moto3™ at MotorLand Aragon. Some of the biggest names stayed behind, but there was one common thread for everyone: the wind.

Conditions were bright and sunny but track action was seriously hampered by the high winds, not least for the Moto3™ runners present. Sky Racing Team VR46 stayed to test with Dennis Foggia and Nicolo Bulega and planned to work on setup, but in the end it was only a handful of laps given the conditions although Foggia remains at the track to test for KTM on Tuesday. Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Darryn Binder didn’t manage much useful track time either, and Albert Arenas (Angel Nieto Team) was the only other Moto3™ man present – concentrating on the front end working with KTM.

The wind was the narrative of the day even for the Moto2™ runners and despite their heavier weight. It was a bigger contingent from the intermediate class on site, headlined by EG 0,0 Marc VDS and Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Speed Up Racing Team, Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2, Kiefer Racing, SAG Team, Nashi Argan SAG Team, Italtrans Racing Team, Forward Racing Team and RW Racing joining them on track.

The likes of Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2 worked on setup and like many, didn’t have any new parts to test and were more focused on refinements ahead of the flyaways. EG 0,0 Marc VDS riders Alex Marquez and Joan Mir both lamented the wind, although Marquez was one who found some positives – saying it’s a good preview for Phillip Island, where the wind is often a big player during the race weekend. Marquez tried tyres for next season too but the team downed tools by early afternoon due to conditions.

Biker T-Shirts UK

The race winner from the weekend, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo), and Championship-contending teammate Miguel Oliveira both also complained about the wind, with Binder explaining the conditions even bore some similarities to an FP1 session in Qatar due to dust on track. Initially intending to stop very early, conditions did improve a bit and they did some more work – mainly focused on setup for this season and then early testing of some other components with an eye further on the future. That future was one of the key talking points of the test.

On Monday, RW Racing had Grand Prix paddock veteran Alex De Angelis on track on their NTS chassis with Triumph engine in preparation for 2019, and Forward Racing Team had Lorenzo Lanzi out on their MV Agusta. The torque and power have been key talking points about the new engine, which was officially “handed over” during the Grand Prix.

Red Bull KTM Ajo, meanwhile, stay at MotorLand to test with the Triumph engine. Brad Binder, who has already ridden the bike albeit briefly, with have a lot more time in the saddle – with two race wins already in 2018 hinting at what the South African will doubtless be targeting next season.

After activities conclude at MotorLand, it’s time to head for Thailand. There will be more action at Chang International Circuit in Buriram from the 5th to 7th October.

MotoGP Gallery

Marquez vs Dovizioso vs Iannone MotorLand delivers a three-factory fight 1Ducati fend off Marquez for a 1-2 at MotorLand 1Marc Marquez resists Ducati charge on Day 1 1FIM MotoGP World Championship race durations to change 1Marquez turf? Riders talk MotorLand on Thursday 1Andrea Dovizioso plays it to perfection at Misano 1Andrea Dovizioso plays it to perfection at Misano 1Dream debut win for Lorenzo Dalla Porta in dramatic Moto3 race 1Jorge Lorenzo breaks Misano record, Marquez crashes out 1Ducati vs Marquez at Misano? Day 1 sets the scene 1Bradley Smith Joins APRILIA MOTOGP PROJECT as Their TEST RIDER 1Momentum the name of the game at Misano 1Misano to host MotoGP until 2021 1Sachsenring remains the home of the German Grand Prix 1MotoGP riders meet the Pope at the Vatican 1FIM MotoGP World Championship race durations to change 1Racing cancelled at Silverstone 1Weather forces Sunday schedule change with Lorenzo set to start from pole 1Andrea Dovizioso, Cal Crutchlow and Vinales within a tenth 1Cal Crutchlow on top as the title fight explodes in Argentina 1Dorna Sports partners with Lenovo for MotoGP eSport Championship 1Third MotoE Team Committee takes place in Austria 1Jorge Lorenzo vs Marc Marquez: a stunning showdown in Spielberg 1Marc Marquez holds off the Ducatis to take pole by just 0.002 1Day of two halves - Ducati vs Marquez dominates Day 1 1Marc Marquez back on top in Brno test 1Andrea Dovizioso fights off Lorenzo and Marquez in a Czech classic 1Andrea Dovizioso & Valentino Rossi storm past Marquez to take Brno 1-2 1Dani Pedrosa blasts back to the top at Brno 1MotoGP back in business at Brno 1



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK
Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 201010649847_10152757164453304_5223391414489763280_nDucatiMotoGP310357706_10152759357388304_3192924812658921583_o196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR