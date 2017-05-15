Moto3 gear up for Le Mans with Joan Mir in charge

Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) had a tougher time in Texas but the points leader was back on the podium in Jerez as he continues to keep his dominion at the top of the standings. The men behind him – Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) and John McPhee (British Talent Team) were the ones who suffered a little more under the Spanish sun, with a P9 and a crash respectively, and they will be looking to hit back hard in France.

The big winner in Jerez was COTA winner Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers), who came second – ahead of Mir once again. Now the Italian “veteran” is second in the standings, and only nine back on Mir.

First time winner Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) shot back in style after the disappointments of Texas, and the first victory in Jerez may transform Canet. Two more riders who had incredible showings in Jerez – Marcos Ramirez and Darryn Binder (Platinum Bay Real Estate) – may also feel the force of having transformed the fight at the front in Jerez.

Another big story is the return of Danny Kent (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as a wildcard. The 2015 Moto3™ World Champion tested with the team in Jerez, and now returns – with experience of the team and a title, what can he do?

Jules Danilo (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) flies the home flag in France, and has shown solid steps forward this season as he learns the Moto3™ craft and consistency. Two solid points finishes in the last two races make for good reading ahead of Le Mans, where practice gets underway on Friday at 9:00 (GMT +2).

Moto3 World Championship Classification

1 – Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) 74 points

2 – Romano Fenati (ITA – Honda) 65 points

3 – Jorge Martin (SPA – Honda) 59 points

4 – John McPhee (GBR – Honda) 49 points

5 – Aron Canet (SPA – Honda) 43 points