Moto3™ Junior World Championship arrives at Le Mans

The Moto3™ Junior World Championship will be more global than ever this weekend, as Moto3™ FIM CEV Repsol riders and teams will coincide with the MotoGP™ World Championship at the HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France at the legendary Le Mans circuit. There they will be reunited with old hands such as Lorenzo Dalla Porta, reigning Moto3™ Junior World champion, and other riders like the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki and Kaito Toba. In fact, 80% of the Moto3™ World Championship grid has ridden in the FIM CEV Repsol.

Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) arrives at the second round of the FIM CEV Repsol (on this occasion only the category of Moto3™ is being run) as current leader, after prevailing in the first race at the Circuito de Albacete. Makar Yurchenko (Reale Avintia Academy) and Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) accompanied him on the podium after taking part in a fast race.

Two clear podium contenders – Aleix Viu (42Motorsport) and Raúl Hernández (MRW Mahindra Aspar) – will be working at Le Mans to recover from the problems experienced in the first round of the season, as will Vicente Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy). Hernández suffered a fall after touching Yurchenko (Reale Avintia Academy) in the first round, while Vicente Pérez also fell but was able to rejoin the race. For his part, Viu had to drop out when his bike suffered a mechanical failure.

In this round the program is different from the usual: the two qualifying sessions will be held on Friday and the race on Saturday starting at 16.30.

Saturday’s race schedule is as follows:

Moto3™ (17 laps): 16.30

In Spain, the race will be shown live on the Movistar MotoGP channel, on Sky in Italy and on Sport TV Portugal in Portugal – which will broadcast both online and on TV. BT Sports (UK) and Eurosport through Eurosportplayer (France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Romania) will also offer coverage of the Moto3™ Junior World Championship race.

Through its digital network Motor Trend OnDemand will provide coverage in the United States and much of Latin America and North America; in France Motorsport.com will offer the race live and on demand. Its partner MotorSportTV will do the same in these areas with live TV broadcast.

In addition, all of the races will be aired live via the Championship’s Youtube channel.

All the race results and information about the Championship is on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com