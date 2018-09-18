MotoAmerica has announced that for the second straight year it will begin its series at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, with the Championship at Road Atlanta scheduled for April 5-7, 2019 as round one of the 2019 MotoAmerica Series.

Road Atlanta played host to the series opener this year for the first time and the timing proved to be popular.

“We liked starting our season at Road Atlanta,” MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey said. “We’ve been racing there since we started MotoAmerica in 2015 and it’s a place we enjoy going to. It’s a popular track with our riders and teams and it’s a great place to get our season rolling.”

“It’s been great having MotoAmerica on our schedule for the past four years and we’re looking forward to their return in April,” said Geoff Lee, President and General Manager of Road Atlanta. “Throughout the nearly 50 years that Road Atlanta has been in existence, the track has become synonymous with top-level motorcycle racing and producing some of the most exciting two-wheeled action there is, so we’re thrilled to continue that tradition with MotoAmerica.”

Yoshimura Suzuki’s Toni Elias won both Motul Superbike races at Road Atlanta this year, the Spaniard beating Yamalube/Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz in race one and Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Cameron Beaubier in race two.

Ticket pricing and options for the 2019 season opener at Road Atlanta will be available soon.

MotoAmerica

