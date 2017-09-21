MotoAmerica Announces Provisional 2018 Schedule

MotoAmerica has announced its provisional 10-round 2018 MotoAmerica Series schedule with the championship set to begin for the first time at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, April 13-15.

In its first three years, MotoAmerica, the home of the AMA Superbike Championship, started its season with a preseason test at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) followed by round one at COTA two weeks later. Next year the series will hold its preseason test at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, March 26-27 (with free admission to fans), before starting its season for the first time at Road Atlanta, April 13-15. The following week, April 20-22, MotoAmerica will join forces with the MotoGP World Championship at COTA for round two of the series.

VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia, will play host to round three of the series, May 4-6, before the series takes a month off before resuming with the traditional June 1-3 date for Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The series will again join up with the World Superbike Championship at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca on a date to be announced, and will stay out west for round six at Utah Motorsports Campus in Tooele, Utah, July 20-22 and round seven at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, August 9-12.

Then the 2018 MotoAmerica Series heads east for the final three races at Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania, August 24-26, New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey, September 7-9, and the season finale at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, September 21-23.

“We like the way our schedule looks for 2018,” said MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland. “We’re going back to the same facilities we visited this year because we were pleased with the growth we had with those events. The two tracks we added in 2017 were a success and we look forward to returning to Sonoma Raceway and Pittsburgh International Race Complex again in 2018. The other tracks are our stalwart venues and are facilities we’ve had on our schedule since our first season in 2015. We’ve changed the schedule up a bit in that we start the series at Road Atlanta for a stand-alone MotoAmerica event, and we believe that will be a better way to kick off our series.

“Our preseason test has moved to Barber Motorsports Park, the site of our season finale, and we think that will prove to be popular with our teams. We’re also pleased to be on track again with MotoGP at Circuit of The Americas and with World Superbike at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. We’re looking forward to 2018 as we continue to work toward the growth of MotoAmerica and American road racing.”

“MotoAmerica continues to innovate and improve its organization, structure and presentation, and is an exceptional promoting partner for the AMA,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “We could not ask for better stewards of America’s premier road racing series, the AMA Superbike Championship, than AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend Wayne Rainey and his partners, Richard Varner, Terry Karges and Chuck Aksland. The 2018 schedule is the latest example of their unwavering commitment to the sport and their ongoing investment in the future of American road racing.”

Tentative 2018 MotoAmerica Schedule

April 13-15: Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

April 20-22: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas

May 4-6: VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Virginia

June 1-3: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

TBA – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California

July 20-22: Utah Motorsports Campus, Tooele, Utah

August 9-12: Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California

August 24-26: Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 7-9: New Jersey Raceway Park, Millville, New Jersey

September 21-23: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

