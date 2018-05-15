Manufacturers in the series will earn points based on its top finishing position in each class. The points will be added up during the season and at season’s end the manufacturer with the most points will be honored as the Wells Fargo Manufacturers Cup winner at the year-end MotoAmerica banquet.

“Wells Fargo CDF is honored to be selected as a premier corporate sponsor of MotoAmerica for 2018,” said Jeremy Jansen, Motorsports President at Wells Fargo CDF. “Our sponsorship of MotoAmerica, along with our recent sponsorship with the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA), is a demonstration of Wells Fargo’s commitment to the growth of motorcycling. As an industry, we have the ability to collectively increase interest, visibility and ridership in this exhilarating sport.”

The points system used for the Wells Fargo Manufacturers Cup is the same as the points system used for each class championship: 1st – 25 points, 2nd – 20 points, 3rd – 16 points, 4th – 13 points, 5th – 11 points, 6th – 10 points, 7th – 9 points, 8th – 8 points, 9th – 7 points, 10th – 6 points, 11th – 5 points, 12th – 4 points, 13th – 3 points, 14th – 2 points and 15th – 1 point.

For example, if Manufacturer A finishes first and third in a Motul Superbike race, they will earn 25 points for the first-place finish. If Manufacturer B finishes fifth and 12th, they will earn 11 points for the fifth-place finish.

“The Wells Fargo Manufacturers Cup is another way for a manufacturer to stand out from the rest for their effort and success in the MotoAmerica Series,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “It will be fun to watch it as the year goes forward with an eye toward crowning the manufacturer that stands out when the season ends at Barber Motorsports Park in September.”

The Wells Fargo Manufacturers Cup is more heavily weighted on the premier MotoAmerica Motul Superbike Championship by virtue of it having more rounds than the other four classes. After three rounds for Motul Superbike and two rounds for the remaining four classes, the Wells Fargo Manufacturers Cup is currently led by Yamaha with 341 points to 268 points for Suzuki and 147 points for Kawasaki.