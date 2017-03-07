MotoAmerica to Host WERA at Three of its Rounds

MotoAmerica has announced that it will play host to three WERA support races during the 2017 MotoAmerica Series with the association set to run its 1000cc Superbike class at Road Atlanta, Pittsburgh International Race Complex and Barber Motorsports Park.

WERA will run its 1000cc Superbike class as a support race to MotoAmerica’s five classes – Motul Superbike, Bazzaz Superstock 1000, Supersport, Superstock 600 and the KTM RC Cup – at the three aforementioned rounds with one qualifying session to determine grid positions. The three AMA-sanctioned rounds will also feature a WERA points fund to be paid after the Barber round.

“WERA is excited to be working with MotoAmerica to promote our sport on all levels,” said Evelyne Clarke, President of WERA Motorcycle Roadracing. “This not only shows that working together is good for the sport, it will also give our Expert Riders the ability to be part of a Pro Level event with MotoAmerica and see what the next level of the sport is all about. We will release more information on this WERA Triple Crown in the next weeks to our riders and encourage them to check out this opportunity.”

“The idea to include grassroots racing came from our involvement as a support race to MotoGP and World Superbike,” said MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland. “Support races bring a local emphasis to the races and help us achieve our goal of increasing the connection between grassroots and professional racing. In 2016, we piloted the program with the Utah Sport Bike Association (USBA) and based on that success we are excited to work with WERA and the AMA to offer more support races in 2017 and beyond.”

The Suzuki ECSTAR Championship at Road Atlanta will be the first of the three races, April 28-30, followed by the Championship of Pittsburgh, August 25-27, and wrapping up with the Honda Championship of Alabama, September 15-17.