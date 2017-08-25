MotoAmerica Set To Expand Coverage To Europe And More

MotoAmerica has announced that starting with this weekend’s Championship of Pittsburgh at Pittsburgh International Race Complex, fans in Latin America, Europe and most of Africa will have access to on-demand coverage of the final three rounds of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series.

Fans in those countries can access the live feed via MotoAmerica.com, thanks to a partnership with Cleeng, a live and on-demand video provider. The races will be available for an introductory weekend price of $9.99 in the aforementioned countries.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in MotoAmerica from fans all over the world,” said MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland. “We’re happy to join up with Cleeng to get our races to people in Europe, Africa and Latin America. This will help grow our fan base worldwide as it ties in nicely with beIN Sports’ coverage of our races in North America, Canada, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, North Africa and New Zealand.”

For more information, visit MotoAmerica.com.