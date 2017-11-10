As the qualifying players for the 2017 MotoGP™ eSport Championship prepare for the showdown, motorsport and gaming fans the world over will have the opportunity to witness history in the making as the inaugural competition reaches its climax during the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana.

All semifinal and main event action for the newest eSport Championship will be available live through the support of MotoGP Broadcasters and online streaming. The investment in the Grand Final will further strengthen the connection with a broader audience of MotoGP™ enthusiasts the world over.

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the ride, watching 16 eSport qualifiers from six different countries compete. Crowning the champion on Friday 10 November, the two semifinal races, qualifying practice and main event, featuring eight finalists, will be aired from 17:00 pm CET with 2 hours of live coverage. World-wide MotoGP™ Broadcast partners participating will be as follows:

Live TV coverage will be available through Italy’s SKY TV will use SKY UNO, SKY MIX for TV and skyitalia.it for online digital coverage, the United Kingdom will have digital coverage through BT Facebook Live and in Spain with the Movistar MotoGP and Movistar eSports TV channels. The rest of Europe will be covered by Eurosport online via Eurosport Player. Israel TV coverage is through Sport5 on 5LIVEHD, South Africa covers TV via Supersport, and the Middle East & North Africa through OSN. Australian TV coverage will be through FOX Australia, and Asia will have FOX Asia, as well as FOX Sports 2 Malaysia and Star Sports 2 China.

MotoGP™ will also utilise digital online streaming through: motogp.com, MotoGP eSPort YouTube, MotoGP eSPort Twitter, MotoGP eSPort Twitch and MotoGP eSPort Facebook.

The winner will have not only the inaugural MotoGP™ eSport title, they will also take home a brand new BMW240i Coupe and an incredible Red Bull Hanger Experience in Austria. Other exclusive prizes up for grabs include a KTM RC390 and the Samsung Smart TV.

Manel Arroyo, Managing Director: “With an appreciation for continually working with the latest technology and trends in sports marketing, and media, combined with the experience that Dorna holds in managing the production of the FIM Motorcycle World Championship, it is an exciting new venture for the organisation to also embrace a pivotal place in the eSports arena. Dorna are proud to work alongside our MotoGP partner broadcasters who will be participating in such numbers to bring our MotoGP eSport Championship Grand Final live to fans all around the globe.”