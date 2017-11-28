MotoGP™ and Milestone have signed a contract renewal for the Italian developer to retain the licensing for the Official MotoGP™ videogame until at least December 2021. Extending an important partnership that began in 2012, this new agreement once again covers all console and PC platforms – making sure fans of MotoGP™ can race in the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship on the platform of their choice.

The extension is also announced at an exciting time for both MotoGP™ and Milestone after the first ever MotoGP™ eSports Championship celebrated a stunning first season and exciting finale at the Valencia GP. Racing on the MotoGP™ ’17 game, some big prizes and impressive racing in the Grand Final made it an event to remember – with the professionality and dedication of Milestone a big contributor to the incredible success of the first MotoGP™ Championship.

Luisa Bixio, Vice President of Milestone, said: “We are very glad to continue working with Dorna Sports. MotoGP™ has been a key title in our portfolio during the past years and it will continue to play this relevant role in the future. The partnership with Dorna has proven to be excellent: year after year, we have been able to grow this license in the videogame world, achieving solid results until this year, when we successfully entered together into the eSport scene. We are confident that, together with Dorna, we will be able to provide all fans of the MotoGP™ franchise with an increasingly engaging experience in the future.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director of Dorna Sports – Commercial Area, added: “It is fantastic news for both MotoGP™ and Milestone to see our partnership continue for another four years. Having worked together since 2012, the foundations are strong to enable us to continue growing even more – and with the incredible success of both the videogames and the first ever eSports Championship, we’re confident the future will keep pushing the boundaries, as expected from MotoGP™.”

As the 2018 season appears on the horizon, fans now have the winter break to get back in gear ready for the season opener in Qatar and are sure to be putting in the laps on MotoGP™ 17 after such an incredible season of racing – with the future of the impressive videogame assured.

Biker Tshirts by Superbike News

