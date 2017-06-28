MotoGP Pro Series Luggage

Pro Series Helmet & Kit Travel Bag

Ideal for storing all your kit, race weekends or trips away. The Official MotoGP Helmet Travel Bag is constructed from sturdy gauge nylon for excellent durability with a rigid base and wheels.

The roll out changing mat keeps your feet clean and dry. The easy access front loading pod makes storing your helmet safe and easy.

Specification:

Rigid Base

Versatile Travel System

Sturdy gauge nylon

Roll out changing mat

Generous central compartment

Side Key Store

Rear mounted wheels for easy pulling

Adjustable shoulder strap

Easy access front pod

Official MotoGP Product

33x33x90 cm

RRP: £79.99

Pro Series Flight Cabin Bag

Stylish and compact carry-on flight bag, the Official MotoGP Flight Cabin Bag has been designed with airline carry-on restrictions in mind.

Carry on flight bag

Heavy duty ripstop material

Internal main compartment with restraining straps

Two exterior zipped pockets

Retractable trolley handle and wheels for easy pulling

Complies with most current airline carrier size restrictions*

55x40x20

RRP: £69.99

*Please check with your airline for exact sizing restrictions