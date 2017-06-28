Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Superbike News
Latest WSBK

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

MotoGP Pro Series Luggage

admin Aftermarket, Industry News, Latest News, Luggage No Comments on MotoGP Pro Series Luggage

MotoGP Pro Series Luggage

Pro Series Helmet & Kit Travel Bag

Ideal for storing all your kit, race weekends or trips away. The Official MotoGP Helmet Travel Bag is constructed from sturdy gauge nylon for excellent durability with a rigid base and wheels.

The roll out changing mat keeps your feet clean and dry. The easy access front loading pod makes storing your helmet safe and easy.

Specification:

  • Rigid Base
  • Versatile Travel System
  • Sturdy gauge nylon
  • Roll out changing mat
  • Generous central compartment
  • Side Key Store
  • Rear mounted wheels for easy pulling
  • Adjustable shoulder strap
  • Easy access front pod
  • Official MotoGP Product
  • 33x33x90 cm

RRP: £79.99

Pro Series Flight Cabin Bag

Stylish and compact carry-on flight bag, the Official MotoGP Flight Cabin Bag has been designed with airline carry-on restrictions in mind.

  • Carry on flight bag
  • Heavy duty ripstop material
  • Internal main compartment with restraining straps
  • Two exterior zipped pockets
  • Retractable trolley handle and wheels for easy pulling
  • Complies with most current airline carrier size restrictions*
  • 55x40x20

RRP: £69.99
*Please check with your airline for exact sizing restrictions

Please visit www.bikeittrade.com for further information
CLICK HERE to find your local stockist

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Like this Article? Share it!

Leave A Response

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Twitter

Featured Teams

Quattro Plant Kawasaki

Instagram Feed

RSS GGUK Client News

Advert

Advert

Instagram

Meta

Superbike News

Copyright © 2012 - SBK News. Powered and Designed by Xpress Racing.

Free WordPress Themes