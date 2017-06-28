MotoGP Pro Series Luggage
Pro Series Helmet & Kit Travel Bag
Ideal for storing all your kit, race weekends or trips away. The Official MotoGP Helmet Travel Bag is constructed from sturdy gauge nylon for excellent durability with a rigid base and wheels.
The roll out changing mat keeps your feet clean and dry. The easy access front loading pod makes storing your helmet safe and easy.
Specification:
- Rigid Base
- Versatile Travel System
- Sturdy gauge nylon
- Roll out changing mat
- Generous central compartment
- Side Key Store
- Rear mounted wheels for easy pulling
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Easy access front pod
- Official MotoGP Product
- 33x33x90 cm
RRP: £79.99
Pro Series Flight Cabin Bag
Stylish and compact carry-on flight bag, the Official MotoGP Flight Cabin Bag has been designed with airline carry-on restrictions in mind.
- Carry on flight bag
- Heavy duty ripstop material
- Internal main compartment with restraining straps
- Two exterior zipped pockets
- Retractable trolley handle and wheels for easy pulling
- Complies with most current airline carrier size restrictions*
- 55x40x20
RRP: £69.99
*Please check with your airline for exact sizing restrictions
Please visit www.bikeittrade.com for further information
CLICK HERE to find your local stockist
------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------------------